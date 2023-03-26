AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes ahead of blockbuster WrestleMania 39 clash

Ahead of his most anticipated match in the main event of WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes received a heartwarming message from his brother, despite the two working in rival companies.

Dustin Rhodes was one of the first names signed to All Elite Wrestling when his brother Cody and the other founding members launched the promotion in 2019. Since then, The American Nightmare has jumped ship to WWE, returning to the company at WrestleMania 38.

A year since his momentous re-debut, Cody is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals. The American Nightmare posted a tweet saying:

"In many respects I’m alone out there, but also I’m not…carry it with you, all of it."

Dustin retweeted the post, replying with some words of encouragement for his younger brother:

"You are not alone brother. You may have to fight alone, but you will never be alone. #FinishTheStory," wrote Dustin Rhodes.

Although the war between AEW and WWE continues to spur on, the wholesome exchange between the two siblings proves that some things are bigger than what fans see on television.

Cody Rhodes' move made top AEW stars reconsider their future

Cody Rhodes' current run in WWE has been handled magnificently. He kickstarted this stage of his career with a well-received feud with Seth Rollins. The two had three matches together, including a Hell in a Cell match where Cody competed with a torn pectoral muscle.

After some time away to sort out the injury, The American Nightmare returned and won the men's Royal Rumble to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. Seeing the way Cody Rhodes' has been treated in WWE has made FTR reconsider their future, Dax Harwood said.

Speaking to Nick Hausman of the Haus is Wrestling podcast, Dax was asked if seeing Rhodes' push had changed his perception of WWE. The FTR member answered:

"Seeing that they took him [Cody Rhodes] seriously and they have allowed him to be a big star definitely had me and Cash analyzing it way more than we would have before. [...] But yes, it definitely made us reevaluate the things we could possibly do in the future." [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Last week on Dynamite, FTR challenged The Gunns for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have also put their careers on the line for the match.

