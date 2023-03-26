5 things WWE MUST DO after WrestleMania 39

It's WrestleMania 39 week, and WWE has managed to assemble an amazing card. With 13 matches booked for the two-night event so far (more could be added at the last minute), the company is set to bring most of its major storylines to a satisfying end. This will likely wipe the slate clean for another cycle of storytelling and character-building, ideally culminating during next year's Show of Shows.

The company will have new goals to chase and stars to create, and if they are to succeed, a few things must be done first.

Without any further ado, let's list five must-dos for WWE after WrestleMania 39

#5 WWE must shake up the roster

When will the next WWE Draft be held?

WWE's talent roster is stacked. From Bron Breakker to Carmelo Hayes to Becky Lynch to Bianca Belair, the company has at least twenty stars that can be world champions in any company. These performers keep fans invested and engaged on their respective brands through compelling feuds and incredible matches.

However, the longer they interact, the more the feeling of novelty wears off. WWE has very few evergreen rivalries, and even those need space to breathe from time to time. A superstar shakeup is necessary after The Show of Shows to create fresh potential feuds, dream matches, and possible partnerships within the existing roster.

The ideal time to be drafted is when a superstar is riding the wave of a blockbuster WrestleMania feud.

#4 Post-WrestleMania is the best time to inject new blood into the WWE roster

As aforementioned, WrestleMania 39 will serve as a crescendo for most of WWE's storytelling over the past year. Most of its top stars will close significant chapters in their storylines, having interacted with most of their fellow performers. While a draft or superstar shakeup is a good way to freshen the product, injecting new blood is arguably more effective.

The likes of Cody Rhodes and Gunther made a huge splash during the WrestleMania 38 season and are set to prominently feature in the 39th edition. Potential debuts from stars like Jay White or surprise returns from injured stars like Tommaso Ciampa, Randy Orton, and Big E would refresh the product greatly. If nothing else, there is a crop of elite NXT stars ready to take the big step up to the main roster.

#3 WWE must fix the women's division after WrestleMania 39

The women have been well-represented on the WrestleMania 39 card but poorly booked

Despite being home to most of the top female competitors in the business, WWE's women's division currently feels underwhelming. Neither of the singles title feuds has been particularly well-received by fans, and the tag title feels like a prop in a non-title feud. Even the women's showcase bout feels very disjointed.

The division is not lacking in star power, but the distribution and utilization of the stars must be improved. Key points on that agenda include balancing the RAW and SmackDown rosters (the former is arguably deeper and significantly superior to the latter) and building the tag division properly. The introduction of a women's midcard title could also greatly invigorate the division and create new stars.

#2 Pushing new stars

WWE has no shortage of stars, with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch already established at the top. The WrestleMania card proves that there is enough full-time stardust to stand alongside the legendary part-timers often relied on in the past. You can never have too many stars though, especially with so many competitors ready to step into the limelight.

The likes of Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes could be crowned champions at 'Mania, but some of their peers are waiting in the wings to begin their ascent to the top. It would serve WWE well to hit the ground running by pushing them after The Show of Shows. Not capitalizing on the momentum of upcoming competitors like LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Raquel Rodriguez would be a huge miss for the company.

#1 Splitting the undisputed titles must be a priority for WWE after WrestleMania 39

Has the Bloodline's title dominance reached its inevitable end?

For almost an entire year, WWE RAW has not had a top men's world title or tag team championship. The WWE and RAW Tag Team Championships have been in the unbreakable grip of The Bloodline, helping enhance the faction's domination. While they've undeniably served their purpose in elevating the iconic faction, their absence has also undeniably weakened the red brand.

Without a top singles champion and tag team title holder, Monday nights have kicked on but it felt like something was missing. Post-WrestleMania, RAW must get its top titles back. Roman Reigns and The Usos no longer need to be undisputed champions, but the main event scene is brimming with top stars who could be elevated by (and elevate) top titles.

