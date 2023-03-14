5 WWE Superstars who could be headed for a huge push after WrestleMania 39

Less than three weeks away from WWE WrestleMania 39, and the Show of Shows' hype train is nearing full speed. We've seen multiple returns from huge household names, compelling title matches, and a few more titanic clashes set for the Hollywood extravaganza. The build-up to this year's WrestleMania has been quite uneven, but it has got the WWE Universe excited for The Showcase of the Immortals.

The company's biggest stars will close the book on the biggest stories of the year at the So-Fi Stadium, as is company tradition. Other stars will look to lead it in its next annual storytelling cycle. They may not be the focus of WrestleMania 39, but these competitors will have their eye on being the focus of the bright lights at WrestleMania 40.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who may be in line for a mega push after WrestleMania 39.

#5: Solo Sikoa may emerge from the background of The Bloodline story after WrestleMania 39

Since joining the WWE main roster, Solo Sikoa has barely put a foot wrong. The Bloodline’s Enforcer has taken to RAW and SmackDown like a fish to water, putting on great matches while maintaining a great singles record. Sikoa has faced the biggest and the baddest, and has more than held his own against them.

With The Bloodline in turmoil and headed for inevitable destruction, The Street Champion could be WWE's breakout star after WrestleMania 39. If and when Jey Uso finally stands up to Roman Reigns, The Enforcer will have a big choice to make regarding which side to stand with. Whether he falls out with Reigns or stays as his last loyal soldier, it won’t be long before he spikes his way to championship gold.

#4: Finn Balor

The Judgment Day leader is a favorite of WWE leadership

Ever since Triple H took control of WWE creative, Finn Balor has been in the ascendancy. The two-time NXT champion is a well-known favorite of The Game and has been one of the most featured stars under the latter’s stewardship. With the King of Kings at the helm, Balor and Judgment Day have gone from treading water to becoming some of the most menacing heels on the roster.

Balor is set to conclude his almost year-long feud with Edge at WrestleMania 39, a bout that he is widely expected to win. Beating a Hall of Famer on The Grandest Stage could give Balor the momentum he needs to pursue the WWE Title when it inevitably returns to RAW, or perhaps win the Money In The Bank contract.

Seeing as he was the longest-reigning combined NXT Champion under The Cerebral Assassin, it’s safe to assume that he will be in the main event soon after the So-Fi Stadium fete.

#3: The next level is calling to Raquel Rodriguez after WWE WrestleMania 39

Raquel Rodriguez is on the cusp of ascending into the stratosphere

Another former NXT star who has been waiting to break through the proverbial glass ceiling on the main roster is Raquel Rodriguez. La Chingona has consistently been booked strongly without quite finishing the job in the big moments, and seems destined to miss WrestleMania 39.

After The Show of Shows, Rodriguez, along with the likes of Shotzi and Liv Morgan, looks set to get a chance at leading the SmackDown women’s division. With names like Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair already established, it’s time for new cream to rise to the top. Former NXT Women’s Champion Rodriguez will likely lead that charge, especially if old rival Rhea Ripley emerges victorious at WrestleMania 39.

If all goes well for her, she could be the SmackDown Women's Champion by SummerSlam.

#2: Damian Priest could be WWE's next hometown hero

As recently announced, Backlash 2023, which will be WWE’s first premium live event after WrestleMania 39, will emanate from Puerto Rico. The ‘Mania fallout show will be the first major event held by the company on the Island of Enchantment since 2005. Multi-award-winning Puerto Rico native Bad Bunny will be the host, but another of the island’s native sons could take center stage.

Damian Priest hails from the small island and has been one of the most protected heels on the roster even going back to the days of Vince McMahon. In keeping with WWE’s love for hometown hero stories, one can be sure that if he’s not chasing a championship at Backlash, he will be in a high-profile, non-title feud. Priest has been knocking on the door for quite some time now and, with circumstances uniquely favoring him at Backlash, we can expect him to get a massive push post-WrestleMania 39.

#1: LA Knight has organically got over HUGE with the WWE Universe

There’s arguably no single WWE Superstar with more organic fan momentum at present than LA Knight. In his few months on the main roster, The Megastar has created a great connection with the fans due to his entertaining catchphrases, undeniable charisma, and crisp in-ring work. Knight’s work has gained more and more recognition, landing him across the ring from Bray Wyatt, Cody Rhodes, and The Undertaker, no less.

The former Max Dupri is arguably the best talker on the entire full-time roster, and has already shown he can hang with top stars. The WWE Universe is already fantasy-booking him against Stone Cold Steve Austin, and making him an early favorite to win the Money In The Bank contract. With all this momentum behind him, it’s hard to imagine that the creative team will not push him to the moon after WrestleMania 39.

And that’s just a fact of life. YEEEEEAAAHHHHH!

