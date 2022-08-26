5 biggest "wrestling soulmate" rivalries in WWE today

The WWE product is built on two major pillars: Storylines and matches. In a world where it always takes two or more to tango, chemistry between rivals is important to make a feud click. Rivalries often go downhill after the first match since the novelty of watching the superstars involved collide is gone. Every once in a while, though, two competitors come along who share a seemingly endless amount of chemistry.

These pairings always pull off magic whenever they go to war, making their rivalries feel evergreen. Whether due to deep real-life friendships, compatible wrestling styles, or too much combined talent in the ring to have a bad match, they always bring the heat. These duos are thus affectionately dubbed "wrestling soulmates" by the WWE Universe, which is blessed to witness lightning strikes more than once.

Let's then take a look at five of the best "wrestling soulmate" rivalries in WWE today.

#5: Becky Lynch vs Asuka

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Im convinced Asuka & Becky can never have a bad match with each other. #WWERaw Im convinced Asuka & Becky can never have a bad match with each other. #WWERaw https://t.co/Pd1ucfUrOb

Becky Lynch and Asuka are two of the most supremely talented athletes to ever grace the WWE Women's division. Both The Man and The Empress of Tomorrow possess the rare gift of helping their opponents look good in the ring. It thus comes as a surprise to no one that they always produce magic when they step in the ring together.

Lynch and Asuka's history together is relatively short, and it can be argued that they have each had better matches with other opponents. However, the consistent manner in which they delivered clinics during their post-WrestleMania 38 feud earns them a place on this list. Given a proper big-time rivalry with a title on the line on a big stage, they should make their way up this list.

#4: Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Banks vs Flair is the stuff of legend

Not only do The Four Horsewomen of WWE have incredibly accomplished careers and boatloads of talent, they also share incredible chemistry. Whenever any combination of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks steps into the ring, magic is guaranteed. With twenty-eight women's championships between them, it's not difficult to see why.

Among all the magical permutations of the unofficial stable, Flair and Banks share the greatest in-ring compatibility. The Queen and The Boss always deliver athleticism, smoothness and emotion, be it in a steel cage, Falls Count Anywhere or normal match. Flair herself recently referred to Banks as her "Steamboat" in a nod to her father's legendary trilogy against Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

We cannot wait for the next time these two lock horns.

#3: The Usos vs The New Day is WWE's most enduring tag team rivalry

These legendary tag teams always bring the house down

The Usos and The New Day are arguably the best two WWE tag teams of the past decade. Between them, they have won nineteen tag team championships, and hold the records for longest RAW (New Day, 483 days) and SmackDown(Usos, 400+ days) tag team title reigns. These two teams are the cream of the division, and the peak of their excellence has come while facing each other.

Since the two teams first faced off in 2016, they have shared the ring every year and never had a poorly received match. They have stolen the show on weekly television, kickoff shows and premium live events. Their legendary Hell In A Cell 2017 encounter was undoubtedly their greatest battle. Even when The Usos once forfeited their gauntlet match on the road to KofiMania, all five men involved managed to tell a compelling story.

#2: Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble You'll never see me complain about a Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus match ever. One of my favorite combos to see. You'll never see me complain about a Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus match ever. One of my favorite combos to see. https://t.co/H6UTUVUOQQ

The story of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus goes way back in time before they were WWE Superstars. The Celtic and Scottish warriors have known each other since the latter was 19 years old. They fought all over the European pro wrestling scene before signing for WWE together and winning their first titles in the company on the same night.

It is commonly said that the best real-life friends make the fiercest on-screen rivals, and this is perfectly exemplified by McIntyre and Sheamus. Every match they've had during their time in the company has been a hard-hitting clinic in the art of brawling. After their wildly entertaining no.1 contender good old-fashioned Donnybrook match, we can't wait for the next installment of this evergreen feud.

#1: Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Chris Durham @MoneyMakerChris KO and Sami will fight until the end of time and it will never get old. Awesome match. KO and Sami will fight until the end of time and it will never get old. Awesome match. https://t.co/5AwzZUQjK7

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the epitome of wrestling soulmates in present-day WWE. The pair are real-life best friends who started their careers together and are not only long-standing in-ring rivals but also great tag team partners. They share an endless amount of chemistry not only as rivals, but also as partners.

The Prizefighter and Master Strategist's rivalry spans more than half a dozen promotions and almost two decades. But they still get "Fight Forever" chants whenever they lock up. They fought at NXT TakeOver: Rival and BattleGround 2016 before teaming up at WrestleMania 34 and facing off at The Show Of Shows three years later. Owens and Zayn have done it all to and with each other. Yet, the WWE Universe is desperate to see them potentially team up, win the Undisputed tag team titles and inevitably implode and feud.

If that's not an evergreen "wrestling soulmate" rivalry, we don't know what is.

