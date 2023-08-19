Popular AEW star confirms he will not be at All In

With AEW All In just over a week away, many of the promotion's top stars are vying for a spot on the card. However, one popular wrestler recently revealed that he will definitely not be at the Wembley Stadium show due to his ongoing injury.

Danhausen made his debut for AEW in January 2022. Since then, he has gone on to captivate audiences with his impeccable comedic timing and wit. While he is not well-famed for his in-ring portfolio, his character work has made him one of AEW's best-sellers in terms of merchandise.

Because of this, many have asked the Very Nice, Very Evil sensation to confirm whether he will be at All In. Unfortunately, Danhausen confirmed that he would most certainly not attend the blockbuster event. He tweeted the following:

"Hello I am injured. I will not be at wembley. Go enjoy the wrestlers who are not injured that are at the show that have worked very hard to help make this happen. I am not at wembley. I am not at wembley. I am not at wembley. I am injured. Thank you all for asking. I am injured."

While Mr. Hausen's absence will be a bummer for his fans, the priority, in this case, is that he makes a full recovery as soon as possible.

Huge women's match set for AEW All In

At the very first All In pay-per-view, which, in many ways, paved the way for AEW, there was a women's four-way match on the card. Fast forward to today, and history is set to repeat itself as Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Saraya, and Hikaru Shida will battle it out for the Women's Championship at Wembley Stadium.

As mentioned on the latest episode of Rampage, Baker competed in that initial women's four-way at the original All In. She was also the first woman signed to All Elite Wrestling, making her a strong favorite with fans.

However, Shida only recently won the strap from Storm. So, it would make sense that she would be booked to retain her title in front of an 80,000-strong crowd that would undoubtedly want the same.

