Popular AEW star explains why he won't be at All In

AEW All In is finally here, and fans can't hold back their excitement as the kick-off hour rapidly approaches. However, one popular star unfortunately won't be featuring at the event, and he recently explained why.

Ethan Page has been heralded by many for making the best of whatever booking situation he finds himself in. While his AEW run has not been as remarkable as many would have been hoping for, All Ego has been involved in some of the promotion's most prominent storylines, garnering himself a cult-like following of supporters who want to see him booked better within Tony Khan's company.

These fans will be disappointed to find out that Ethan Page will not be at All In this Sunday, as he recently applied for an American green card and has to stay in the country as a result. The star explained in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm:

"Ethan Page is landlocked in America because I have officially applied for my green card, which is a huge dream thing for myself and my family, but the timing of it, we had the tours of Canada, so we pushed back the paperwork, and the second we came back from Canada, we had apply. I won't be able to cross the border for All In, but I'll be watching and I think all of you guys should too." [H/T: Fightful]

While this is certainly a bummer for Page and his fans, there are still plenty of exciting elements on the All In card to look forward to.

Ethan Page's AEW losing streak continues

A word often associated with Ethan Page is "underutilized," and looking at his current run of form in AEW, it is easy to see why fans have this perspective of the 33-year-old talent.

His latest loss on last week's episode of Rampage totaled his ongoing losing streak at six televised bouts. This does not include the three additional losses he has suffered in dark matches and at house shows.

Page recently took to Twitter to air his frustrations with his current booking, but nothing has come from this as of yet. Fans will be hoping that All Ego's luck turns around sooner rather than later.

