"I would be freakin’ unstoppable"- Popular AEW star expresses desire to work with WWE's Paul Heyman

AEW star and reigning FTW Champion Ricky Starks has expressed his desire to work with Paul Heyman.

The Father of ECW is undoubtedly the greatest manager in pro wrestling today. Heyman has always been known for his peerless mic skills and ability to spot and develop talent.

The 56-year-old has served as an oratorical weapon for legendary names like Rob Van Dam, CM Punk, The Big Show, and Brock Lesnar, to name a few. Heyman is currently the wise man and special counsel for reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While speaking on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover show, Ricky Starks expressed his admiration for how Heyman rose through the ranks to reach the heights of stardom. The Stroke Daddy further added that he would have loved the opportunity to be managed by creative genius:

“Well, first off, I think the fact that Paul is going to acknowledge me is also a good start here. But you know what it is, you know what I actually really like about Paul is the fact that this dude worked his way up from one of the most famous clubs in New York as a photographer to where he is now. I admittedly, and selfishly, would have loved to have the chance to work with him." (H/T - Fightful)

Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeye Paul Heyman: The Best Bandwagon Advocate in the history of the world. All he does is follow the gold. A legend. #RoyalRumble Paul Heyman: The Best Bandwagon Advocate in the history of the world. All he does is follow the gold. A legend. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/hqh526u628

Starks, currently managed by Taz, went on to declare that he would have been "freakin unstoppable" if he had been working under Heyman:

"Bro, I am like a piece of clay right now. Could you imagine if Paul Heyman got his hands on me? I would be freakin’ unstoppable. I’m already on my way to being on stage. What I’m saying is I would have been there a lot quicker. So the personal situation with Paul Heyman is the fact that — what a missed opportunity between me and him, don’t you think?"

Though Starks and Heyman would have been quite a popular pair, the prospect of seeing them work together is far-fetched. While Starks is performing under the AEW umbrella, Heyman appears to be a WWE lifer now.

Ricky Starks will be in action at AEW Revolution 2022

At the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, Ricky Starks will join Powerhouse Hobbs, Keith Lee, Wardlow, Christian Cage, and Orange Cassidy in the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

The first person to climb the ladder and retrieve The Brass Ring will receive a future TNT title shot. With Hobbs and Starks likely to work together in the match, it will be interesting to see if any of Team Taz's members win this Sunday.

