Popular AEW star pays tribute to Mercedes Moné aka Sasha Banks, calls her The GOAT

One of AEW's most popular wrestlers is paying tribute to Mercedes Moné on what is a special day for the veteran grappler.

The former Sasha Banks is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. Moné left the WWE spotlight in April 2022 and, since then, has worked just five matches for NJPW and Stardom. She has been on the shelf with an ankle injury since May 2023 but is constantly rumored to be joining AEW or other promotions.

Mariah May began working as a ring announcer in 2018 but started her in-ring career in early 2019. She began to make her name on the indies and in Japan, then came to AEW last November as Toni Storm's superfan.

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories today to honor The Boss as the G.O.A.T. - the greatest of all time.

"happy birthday [goat emoji]," May wrote.

The Fighting Princess included a shot of Moné holding the IWGP Women's Championship. The photo was taken at NJPW Battle in the Valley in February 2023, right after the veteran star defeated Kairi Sane to become the second-ever champion.

Mercedes Moné to debut for AEW or return to WWE soon?

The WWE return of Sasha Banks has been heavily rumored as we get closer to the 37th annual Royal Rumble this weekend. However, the All Elite debut of Mercedes Moné is also rumored in a major way.

It was just reported today that AEW is expected to play up the pending debut of Moné in an "extremely big" way, and that the announcement could be made soon. This seems to indicate that The CEO has decided on her next move, but she also continues to tease a WWE return.

Moné has not wrestled since dropping the NJPW Strong Women's Championship to Willow Nightingale at Resurgence on May 21 of last year. She suffered an ankle injury in that match but was close to making a full recovery not too long ago.

Where do you want to see the former Sasha Banks end up? Who should be her first feud upon returning from injury? Sound off in the comments below!

