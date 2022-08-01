Popular AEW star reacts to upcoming match between WWE legend and Matt Hardy on Dynamite

AEW star Jungle Boy has an interesting reaction to the upcoming match this Wednesday between former WWE stars Matt Hardy and Christian Cage on Dynamite.

After a month-long absence following Christian's betrayal at Dynamite Road Rager, Jungle Boy returned a couple of weeks ago. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion unleashed his pent-up frustrations on Captain Charisma in a segment on Fight for the Fallen edition last week.

On July 6 Dynamite, Christian cut a scathing promo towards Jungle Boy and his family before Matt Hardy interrupted. However, Hardy's good intentions went up in smoke as he was attacked by the former and Luchasaurus.

Hardy and Cage had tremendous tag team rivalry back in WWE and helped popularize Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches. After Christian's attack on Matt, the duo will revive their old animosity in Wednesday's match-up.

In the meantime, Jungle Boy has reacted to the match card posted on AEW's Twitter page by simply adding a thinking emoji.

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old will interfere during the bout and possibly cost Christian the match.

Netizens commented on the match between WWE legends Christian and Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite

Following Jungle Boy's reaction, wrestling fans shared their thoughts on the upcoming singles bout between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage.

A couple of fans proposed the idea that the 25-year-old should interfere during the match.

nini @starkshausen @boy_myth_legend not giving you any ideas but you might wanna intervene @boy_myth_legend not giving you any ideas but you might wanna intervene

Meanwhile, some users picked Matt to win the match against Captain Charisma.

However, one netizen seemingly sided with the former world heavyweight champion.

It will also be interesting to see if Jungle Boy's partner, Luchasaurus, will intervene in the match, given that he has previously attacked Matt.

Fans will have to watch AEW Dynamite this Wednesday to see what happens during the Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage bout.

Who will win between WWE legends Hardy and Cage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far