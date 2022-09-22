Popular AEW star requests Tony Khan for a match with Saraya (fka Paige)

Former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) caught the attention of popular AEW star KiLynn King on her recent AEW debut.

The 30-year old star shocked the wrestling world with her appearance on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. A fatal four-way match for the interim AEW Women's Championship took place on the AEW program featuring Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb. Following the match, Jamie Hayter made her way to the ring and teamed up with Baker for a vicious assault on Storm. Meanwhile, the former Anti-Diva made her debut on the shshow,uch to everyone's surprise.

AEW star KiLynn King took to Twitter to cite her interest in facing the multi-time WWE Divas Champion if she was medically cleared to compete in the ring again.

"Does this mean @Saraya is back back!? Cause I’ll be the first one to volunteer to get in the ring with her!! Yo @TonyKhan what’s up? @AEW," tweeted King.

Twitter shared mixed reactions to Paige potentially facing the AEW star on her recent debut

In April 2018, Paige officially announced her retirement from in-ring competition owing to a back injury she suffered at a WWE live event. The former NXT Women's Champion appeared at varied backstage events in the previous company along with Renee Paquette and CM Punk to name a few.

In July this year, the former Divas Champion announced that her contract with WWE had expired. Additionally, it was reported that talks had been held with Tony Khan on signing the 30-year old star to AEW.

With KiLynn King issuing a challenge to Paige and calling out Tony Khan to make the match happen, the wrestling world shared their reactions to the possibility of a match between the two:

The former Anti-Diva is yet to address AEW fans on her future role in the promotion. There has been no update or confirmation on whether she is medically cleared to compete in the ring again.

Would you like to see KiLynn King face Paige in a potential first match at All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments.

