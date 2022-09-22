Reports emerge on AEW President Tony Khan's potential interest in signing another former WWE Superstar

According to recent reports, AEW has taken interest in yet another former WWE Superstar over the Summer.

Fightful Select reports that AEW sources have indicated that there have been talks between the promotion and Saraya FKA Paige. There was no further context given beyond that, aside from one statement believing WWE would also have interest in her services under the new regime.

Saraya was forced to retire following an incident during her last match in December 2017. The former Divas Champion suffered a stinger injury during a spot with Sasha Banks on a house show, later being diagnosed with spinal stenosis.

She departed WWE in July 2022 as her contract had expired but has yet to return to a role within wrestling amid eternal speculation.

SARAYA @Saraya Can’t wait to be back in the UK!!! 🥹 see ya soon Norwich! wawuk.com/events/waw-fig… tickets available here!! Can’t wait to be back in the UK!!! 🥹 see ya soon Norwich! wawuk.com/events/waw-fig… tickets available here!! https://t.co/Ze0ZnCSYCA

If she were to join AEW, she would join a roster of familiar faces, including former WWE colleagues like Bryan Danielson and William Regal, as well as WWE Backstage co-host CM Punk.

She has also worked with names like Mercedes Martinez on the indie circuit prior to her WWE tenure.

Saraya named AEW's Britt Baker as a potential dream match when discussing her future in wrestling

When asked during Starrcast V about Britt Baker's desire to battle her in the squared circle, Saraya admitted she would love the opportunity. She also noted Sasha Banks as another dream opponent, owing to their 'built-in story'.

"I would love it. I would love to face her [Britt Baker]. There are a few people I'd love to be in the ring with. If I were to ever come back I'd love to face Sasha [Banks] because we have a built-in storyline, and she's a fantastic wrestler. I'd love to face Britt Baker, she's incredible. I still have to be careful, I have that mind block right now, but eventually, for the right time and right person, I'll definitely have a match again," said Saraya. [From 1:14 to 1:39]

Britt Baker has emerged as one of if not the top stars in AEW's women's division, having reigned as the world champion of the division for almost a year.

However, Baker admitted that Saraya ranks as an idol of hers, going as far to even say that if she is not a part of the English star's return then she would at least like to be ringside.

The AEW star has faced Paige's mother in the ring, losing the Blackcraft Women's Championship in their 2018 bout.

Would you like Saraya to declare as All-Elite or make her return to WWE? Discuss the matter in the comments below.

