Paige says she has a "built-in story" to return and face 10-time Champion; namedrops AEW star as well

Neck and spinal issues have led to several retirements, and Paige's retirement isn't uncommon in wrestling. When the former Divas Champion was asked about a certain AEW star, she replied with two big names who she wants to face.

Paige hasn't competed since late 2017/early 2018. She was forced to announce her retirement on RAW after WrestleMania 34. There was a lot of talk about the circumstances surrounding her retirement and the unfortunate involvement of Sasha Banks - who hit a move that ultimately led to the retirement of the former Divas Champion. Paige has no ill-will towards Sasha Banks.

During an interview at Starrcast V, Paige was asked how she feels about AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker's interest in wrestling with her, and the former Divas champion said she would love to face her as well as Sasha Banks:

"I would love it. I would love to face her [Britt Baker]. There are a few people I'd love to be in the ring with. If I were to ever come back I'd love to face Sasha [Banks] because we have a built-in storyline, and she's a fantastic wrestler. I'd love to face Britt Baker, she's incredible. I still have to be careful, I have that mind block right now, but eventually, for the right time and right person, I'll definitely have a match again." [1:14-1:39]

Will Paige ever get her wish to face Sasha Banks?

It will be interesting to see if Sasha Banks returns to WWE under Triple H's creative management. There is no doubt that she will have a much better relationship with The Game than Vince McMahon.

Banks and Paige didn't cross paths too much in NXT as The Boss raised while the latter had already joined the main roster. However, they still belonged to the same batch of talent that ended up excelling in WWE.

Hopefully, she will get cleared and can face Sasha Banks in a dream match down the line.

Would you like to see the former Divas Champion face The Boss in her in-ring return? Sound off in the comments below.

