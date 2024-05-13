Popular AEW star shares huge health update amid absence

The AEW roster recently took a hit when one of the most popular rising stars was sidelined. The former champion has just provided a big update on the injury and his status.

Powerhouse Hobbs suffered a knee injury during his AEW Dynamite loss to IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley on April 24, 2024. It was later reported that the 33-year-old would need surgery for the significant injury and that he was not expected back in action any time soon.

The Embodiment Of Willpower took to X/Twitter today and confirmed that he suffered a tear of the patellar tendon. It wasn't clear if Hobbs has a partial or complete tear, but he had his first physical therapy session today to mark three weeks since surgery. He included a clip from the PT session.

"1st PT session, 3 week post op, Patellar tenon repair #BigBlacknJacked #TheBluePrint #Monstar," Powerhouse Hobbs wrote with the video below.

Expand Tweet

Hobbs is a member of The Don Callis Family. He is a former AEW TNT Champion.

Powerhouse Hobbs is ready to return to AEW better than before

Powerhouse Hobbs is widely regarded as one of the most promising young stars in All Elite Wrestling. Hoobs has been in the industry for more than 15 years, as he began training after his high school.

Hobbs recently suffered a knee injury and is expected to be out of time for a significant amount of time. He took to X to issue a statement on his status and future while issuing a dark warning to the AEW roster.

"I've been told I'll come back like nothing ever happened. So, why do I feel so angry right now? Why do I feel so disappointed? It's because that's all bull***t. Nobody comes back the same after any injury. The only choice is to come back better. As I sit here on this Island of Darkness, I have thousands of questions running through my mind nonstop. The doctors tell me not to worry. Just HEAL and RECOVER. They have no idea that this is nothing compared to the hell I've been through. Just rest assured when I come back that I'm bringing Hell with me," Powerhouse Hobbs warned.

Expand Tweet

Hobbs had won his last two AEW matches before his loss to Jon Moxley on April 24, where he was injured. He defeated Anthony Young in a Dynamite dark match on April 17, then squashed CJ Esparza on the April 20 edition of Collision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback