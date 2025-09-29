  • home icon
  Popular AEW star suffers serious injury; Tony Khan announced he's gone for the entire year - Reports

Popular AEW star suffers serious injury; Tony Khan announced he's gone for the entire year - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 29, 2025 01:49 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official YouTube Channel]

Further reports on a popular AEW star's severe injury have just surfaced. This comes after Tony Khan himself announced that they would be missing action for the rest of the year.

Last night on Collision, Hologram was taken out by Kyle Fletcher during the opening segments of the show. It was then revealed that he suffered a major injury and would not be around for his match against The Protostar next week during Dynamite's 6th Anniversary Show.

It seems that this angle was done to write him off-screen as he was dealing with a legitimate injury. Tony Khan has already taken to social media to reveal that the luchador will likely be out for the rest of 2025. During F4W's Daily Update, Dave Meltzer has added to this and mentioned that he sustained a knee injury last week during his match on AEW Dynamite. This ended up being worse than expected.

A popular AEW star will be filling in for Hologram for his scheduled title match

Next week, during AEW Dynamite's 6th Anniversary show, Kyle Fletcher will still put his TNT Championship on the line, but it won't be against Hologram any longer. This was supposed to be a title vs. streak match, as the luchador is 34-0 since joining the company.

It was announced last night on Collision that his ally in the Conglomeration, Orange Cassidy, will be the challenging Fletcher for the title. He recently returned to the company and has immediately become a thorn in the side of the Don Callis Family. This will be a fitting matchup.

The Protostar has been on an amazing run this year, pushing several top names on the roster to the limit every time he shares the ring with them. It remains to be seen whether Orange Cassidy has what it takes to dethrone him. Cassidy is no slouch, as he also has a history of holding singles gold.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

