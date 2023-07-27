Popular AEW star surpasses major milestone set by Jade Cargill

AEW star Jade Cargill has set records from the moment she debuted in the promotion in November 2020. She was undefeated for years before her recent loss. A fan recently pointed out that International Champion Orange Cassidy has now surpassed one of Cargill's milestones.

Cargill was notably compared to both Goldberg and Chyna throughout her reign as TBS Champion. However, she also faced the same criticisms the two legends did during their active careers. Similarly, Cassidy has a loyal fanbase, but many have recently criticized his unique wrestling style.

Twitter user @DrainBamager recently took to the social media app to point out how successful the AEW International Champion's reign has been. Jade Cargill held her belt for 508 days, with 25 successful defenses, making her one of the most successful titleholders in the company's history. On the other hand, Cassidy has defended his gold 27 times during his 289-plus day title reign, surpassing Cargill's record.

"With 27 successful International title defenses in 289 days, Orange Cassidy, as of this week, has become the most successful champion in AEW history. That's an average of 10.7 days per defense. What a run it's been."

Orange Cassidy's title reign speaks for itself

While some fans might disagree with the heavy push that Orange Cassidy has received under Tony Khan's leadership, the AEW President has continued to book the popular star in prominent angles. According to a recent report, Cassidy is now a producer/agent and has already begun producing matches.

Vince Russo recently slammed the comparisons between the AEW International Champion and The Undertaker

The Undertaker is among the most recognizable names in and outside pro wrestling. During his lengthy WWE career, The Phenom was a well-respected name backstage among his peers.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo dismissed Matt Hardy's comparison of Cassidy and 'Taker's backstage presence.

"I mean, what are we talking about here? If you were out of line in the WWE locker room, you were dealing with 'Taker. If you are out of line [in AEW], you're dealing with Orange Cassidy, and he is gonna do what?"

At first glance, the comparison seems outrageous, as the on-screen gimmicks of both men are far from similar. However, The Phenom and Cassidy's passion for the business can't be questioned.

