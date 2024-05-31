Popular name reveals he has held talks with AEW; gives big update

AEW is regularly rumored to be in talks with top free agents and familiar faces from the pro wrestling industry, and sometimes they partner with major names from elsewhere. A fan-favorite star has just revealed a significant update on future career plans and talks with some of the biggest promotions.

Paul Walter Hauser is one of many pro wrestling fans in Hollywood. The Emmy-winning actor is known for many projects such as Cobra Kai, Black Bird, and Richard Jewell, where he played the titular character. A lifelong wrestling fan, Hauser was trained by Paul London, and Diamond Dallas Page helped him lose weight.

His first two matches were for The Wrestling Revolver - a win over Matthew Palmer last November, and a Slammy vs. Emmy Winner Takes All win over Matt Cardona in March. Hauser defeated TWR owner Sami Callihan in a Street Fight during WrestleCon last month, then 3 weeks ago he helped his team win an 8-man War Chamber match for SHW.

Hauser is currently working on a movie that also features his friend, the WWE Champion. The Golden Globe winner is also preparing for his MLW debut in the 40-man Battle Riot match on June 1. Speaking with TV Insider, Hauser was asked about the ultimate goal he wants to accomplish in pro wrestling. The 37-year-old said first he just wants to get better, and then maybe win some gold. He revealed that he's had talks with TNA and AEW:

"In the wrestling world, right now my main goals are to keep growing and learning my craft to become better. My goals are also to not injure myself or my opponents long-term. After that, I would love to hold a title in MLW first and foremost. I would love to traverse into the world of TNA or AEW and do some work there. There have been discussions in both companies, but nothing has materialized," Paul Walter Hauser said.

Despite potential heat with WWE, Hauser said he'd love to wrestle a match there in hopes of having a SummerSlam or WrestleMania moment. His dream title since he was a kid is the Intercontinental Championship, but his "pie in the sky" goal is to be an International Champion in the next 10 years.

The Michiganian added that his "more grounded dream" and current goal is to compete at a higher level and potentially capture an MLW title.

AEW Forbidden Door updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present the third annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 30. The event will air live from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY.

It was confirmed this week that International Champion Will Ospreay will challenge Swerve Strickland for the World Championship in the Forbidden Door main event. Ospreay's newly won International Championship will not be on the line. The Aerial Assassin earned the title shot by winning the Casino Gauntlet on AEW Dynamite this week.

The vacant TNT Championship will also be decided at Forbidden Door. The Young Bucks stripped the injured Adam Copeland of the title on Dynamite, but before they could hand it to Jack Perry, Interim EVP Christopher Daniels announced that the next champion would be decided via Ladder Match at Forbidden Door.

Konosuke Takeshita will face Penta El Zero Miedo in a qualifier on tonight's AEW Rampage, and the other qualifiers will be held over the next few weeks. Daniels was appointed to the role by Tony Khan, and he is temporarily replacing EVP Kenny Omega.

