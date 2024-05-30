Popular singer with real-life issues with Chris Jericho challenges him to a huge match

FTW Champion Chris Jericho has many potential challengers willing to fight him in All Elite Wrestling. However, it seems like the former WWE Champion has a huge challenge waiting for him outside the wrestling world.

Sebastian Bach and Chris Jericho's feud dates back to 2020 when Sebastian accused the AEW star of using pre-recorded vocal tracks during the live FOZZY Concerts. Jericho responded and challenged him to a sing-off without any effect and tuning and claimed that Sebastian may be a great singer but he is better than him.

Speaking in a recent interview with Metal Hammer magazine, Sebastian Bach challenged Jericho to a match and mocked the veteran on his singing:

"The better question would be, will he do a wrestle-off with Sebastian Bach? Because I'm as much of a wrestler as he is a singer." H/T:[Blabbermouth.net]

Chris Jericho recently addressed potentially retiring from wrestling

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has recently been receiving backlash as fans are voicing for the veteran to retire from in-ring competition. However, the veteran used the hatred against the fans and has turned it into the Learning Tree gimmick in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ Sports, Jericho opened up about his retirement from wrestling and expressed that he doesn't want to put a timeline on his retirement:

"I know what I’m capable of, and the last thing I would do is just be here for the sake of being here. That’s not my vibe. I would never put a timeline on anything. It’s like Kiss does a retirement tour, and then two years later, they’re still on tour, and then ten years later, they’re done with it or whatever it may be. I’ve never been that type of guy to put a number on it. It’s how I feel." [H/T Ringside News]

Chris Jericho is the current FTW Champion and recently introduced the Learning Tree gimmick. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran once he loses the title.

