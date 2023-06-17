Popular tag team reveals what Drew McIntyre told them after WWE release

A popular tag team recently revealed what former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre told them following their release from the Stamford-based promotion. The stars in question are 'The Bollywood Boyz', Gurv, and Harv Sihra.

The brothers started their career in the promotion by competing in the Cruiserweight Classic. After their stints in NXT and 205 Live, they were paired with the 'Modern Day Maharaja' Jinder Mahal.

They were the henchmen of Jinder Mahal throughout his run as the WWE Champion. The Canadian-born wrestlers were released from the company back in 2021. Prior to their release, they had returned back to 205 Live for a few months.

Recently, The Bollywood Boyz shared a tweet reminiscing upon the time they spent in World Wrestling Entertainment. In the post, there was a note from Gurv Sihra. He mentioned that after he and his brother were released from the company, Drew McIntyre had reached out to them with some words of advice.

"You both got the work ethic, schtick, gear. The key is hit the ground running, treat every single show like a big deal," Drew McIntyre said.

Sihra also mentioned that the words of wisdom from the Scottish Warrior were the best advice they had ever received.

The former WWE Superstars, The Bollywood Boyz revealed that wrestling was always their 'plan A'

In the tweet, Gurv Sihra also shared his and his brother's experience in WWE. He mentioned that his final match for the promotion was in an episode of 205 Live when he was wrestling with a major injury. He fought through the pain and also survived.

He also said that pro wrestling was always the main profession that he and his brother wanted to pursue.

"It breaks my heart that this is the last image of me in a WWE ring, with a dislocated shoulder, fighting through the pain and finishing the match. Hanging by a thread. Worst pain I've ever experienced. Laid up in the hospital trying to get my shoulder back in place.This business was never 'plan B'ofor me but always 'plan A'," Gurv Sihra posted.

Since leaving the Stamford-based promotion, the brothers have competed in AEW on a few occasions.

