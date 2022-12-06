Potential rumor killer on backstage perception of 54-year-old legend amid a reported move to WWE under Triple H's regime

With the WWE roster potentially gaining an insightful AEW personality soon, Brian Pillman Jr. has taken it upon himself to clear rumors about the departing veteran, William Regal.

Reports of the Gentleman Villain leaving Tony Khan's company and moving back to the Triple H-led promotion have sprung up lately. With his latest storyline seemingly designed to write him off the program, many believe that the recent Dynamite episode was the final appearance of the the veteran star in AEW.

Regal's departure has led to a number of rumors about his backstage influence. Denying the negative allegations of unappreciative peers, Brian Pillman Jr. recently took to Twitter to clear the air about the Blackpool Combat Club founder.

"This is not entirely true. There are several of us, myself included, who spent multiple hours before TV working with Regal and learning from him. Should there have been more? Maybe, but he and Danielson always had a solid audience around the ring before TV."

Former WWE Superstar William Regal's run in AEW was recently criticized

While William Regal has been heavily featured on screen despite his rather short time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Konnan believes he has been underutilized.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, the veteran criticized the former WWE Superstar's poor booking.

"I just think [William] Regal's been underutilized. He is very, very talented. And between the [Blackpool] Combat Club and Danielson wanting nobody to hit him and with MJF, I think he's been underutilized. He doesn't mean anything. Everybody wants to do something with him, but he hasn't really given anybody the rub." (11:10 - 11:30)

With Tony Khan reportedly scheduled to address William Regal's departure this week on Dynamite, fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for the Gentleman Villain.

