Potential spoiler on Tony Khan's important announcement on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling's women's division is top-notch. It currently has two titles: the AEW Women's World Championship and the AEW TBS Championship. Kris Statlander won the former by dethroning &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm at All Out. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone's TBS Title reign has been supreme. The locker room has several talented names, and only two titles are inadequate. There have been talks to introduce a Women’s World Tag Team Championship, and Tony Khan might pull the trigger on Wednesday. Tony Khan is reportedly going to make a 'big announcement' on Dynamite this week. On a recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer speculated that the AEW President is going to introduce the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. Bryan Alvarez stated that after Storm lost her title to Statlander at All Out, Mina Shirakawa posted a picture with the former champion on X. He believes that Storm and Shirakawa have their eyes on the Women’s World Tag Team Championships. &quot;Well, they beat Toni, and then a few hours later on Twitter, Mina Shirakawa put up a picture of them together and said something to the effect of ‘I still love you’ or whatever. Tony [Khan] has a big announcement on Wednesday. I think it’s women’s tag titles.” said Alvarez. Dave Meltzer agreed. &quot;Very much could be. I mean, Tony [Khan] made women’s tag team title belts a long time ago, and he was just waiting for enough women to be healthy.&quot; said Meltzer. [H/T: Ringside News]&quot;I have the belts,&quot; Tony Khan on AEW Women’s World Tag Team Titles In a recent interview with Iridian Fierro, Tony Khan revealed that the World Tag Team Titles are made and he has them. However, he's awaiting a fully healthy roster. &quot;I have the belts. I made the belts. They exist. But I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best, full roster forward.” he said. [H/T: Ringside News]2025 has been promising for All Elite Wrestling so far. Hopefully, they will end the year on a high note.