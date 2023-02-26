Potential spoiler on whether Bryan Danielson will become AEW World Champion at Revolution 2023

On March 5th, 2023, AEW Revolution will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The main event of the pay-per-view will feature MJF defending his World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man Match.

AEW Revolution is just around the corner, and the promotion has already announced nine matches for the event. Along with the highly anticipated World Championship Iron Man match, there are other exciting matches on the card. This includes Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley, Jamie Hayter defending her Women's Championship against Ruby Soho and Saraya. Furthermore, The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega) defends their Trios Championship against The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black). Additionally, Chris Jericho will face Ricky Starks, with everyone associated with JAS banned from ringside.

BetOnline has released the latest betting odds for the major matches at AEW Revolution. Given the odds, MJF is the overwhelming favorite to retain his World Championship against Bryan Danielson, with a -5000 odds compared to Danielson's +900. Other matches and their respective odds include:

AEW World Championship Iron Man Match: MJF (c) -5000 vs. Bryan Danielson +900 AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow -500 vs. Samoa Joe (c) +300 Ricky Starks -400 vs. Chris Jericho +250 “Hangman” Adam Page -600 vs. Jon Moxley +350 AEW Women’s Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (c) -1000 vs. Ruby Soho +350 vs. Saraya +450

It’s worth mentioning that Bryan Danielson had to go through several battles on Dynamite to earn his shot at MJF’s championship.

Sami Zayn reflects on his current WWE storyline and draws comparisons to a well-known storyline of an AEW star

WrestleMania has a reputation for producing unforgettable moments in professional wrestling. One such moment is Daniel Bryan's performance at WrestleMania 30, which has become an enduring fan favorite.

Sami Zayn has been compared to Bryan by some fans. In a recent interview on The Sick Podcast, he discussed the natural, organic popularity that Bryan enjoyed in WWE leading up to his WrestleMania 30 appearance.

"I think the commonality there is just that it's something that the audience kind of did on their own," Zayn said. "I think any time you have the audience driving the emotion, it's just a much deeper connection when they're the ones choosing it and not being told ‘hey, choose this’. I think they just appreciate it more and get into it more." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Sami Zayn's comments suggest that he sees parallels between Bryan's rise to stardom and his own career trajectory and that he hopes to achieve similar success in the future.

