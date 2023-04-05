Potential update on AEW star's status amid 6-months absence - Reports 

A top AEW star, who has been off television for half a year, is reportedly set to travel with his wife following a busy spell for the couple. Andrade El Idolo has not wrestled in Tony Khan's company for six months, while his real-life partner Charlotte Flair is coming off a defeat at the hands of Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Andrade last competed in AEW on September 4, 2022. In November, he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and has been nursing the injury ever since. Although it is unclear when the La Faccion Ingobernable leader is expected to return to action, he is not expected to be at full health until at least spring or early summer of this year.

Amidst his absence, PWInsider recently reported that Andrade and Charlotte will be taking a break to travel after WrestleMania weekend. It is unclear how much time they will be taking away or if there are any other motives behind this hiatus.

El Idolo was spotted working out in gyms during his road to recovery. Perhaps a getaway with his wife is just what the doctor ordered to get the Mexican star back on-screen and in the ring as soon as possible.

Andrade cryptically teased leaving AEW

It is no secret that Andrade El Idolo's run in AEW has not been the most exciting. In fact, some would say that the former United States Champion has not felt like a legitimate star on American television since his days in NXT.

It seemed as though El Idolo himself agreed with these sentiments when he cryptically hinted at wanting a move out of Tony Khan's company.

When Andrade was set to face Preston Vance last year, he seemingly wanted his adversary to come out victorious, which would have meant that the LFI leader would exit the promotion as per the match's stipulation.

#AEWRampage Preston Vance vs. Andrade El Idolo if 10 loses he gives up his mask, if Andrade loses he leaves AEW... Preston Vance vs. Andrade El Idolo if 10 loses he gives up his mask, if Andrade loses he leaves AEW...#AEWRampage https://t.co/PWWdfT9cLQ

Perhaps this was an outburst of pent-up frustration on his part. Nonetheless, it definitely got the wrestling Twitterverse talking. Vance has since joined LFI and Andrade has not left the promotion.

