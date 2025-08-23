Prayers for AEW and WWE Legend Dustin Rhodes’ Speedy Recovery

Dustin Rhodes had a memorable night at AEW's premier event, All In Texas. However, it was just weeks later that he had his moment of glory taken away and was pushed to the sidelines due to major injuries, with a recent concerning health update given by The Natural himself.

The former WWE superstar won the TNT title at All In Texas. However, he lost the championship to Kyle Fletcher in a gruesome Chicago Street Fight, where he was literally stabbed in his knee with a pair of scissors by The Protostar. Following the bout, Rhodes revealed that he needed to undergo double replacement surgery for both his knees.

After undergoing a successful procedure as part of his road to recovery, Dustin Rhodes provided a major health update via his X. The Natural revealed that he came home from the hospital; however, he had a fall due to low blood pressure the night before. It was due to Rhodes not getting any assistance while trying to go to the bathroom.

"Made it home from hospital. Fell last night cause my blood pressure was low. Took a back bump. I had to pee but the nurse said she was coming but didn't, so I went myself."

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has no intentions of retiring anytime soon

Amidst his major health struggles, a fan suggested that Dustin Rhodes retire from professional wrestling as an in-ring competitor. However, Cody Rhodes' older brother dismissed the idea and hinted at wrapping up his career in AEW.

"H*** nah. I am in love with this business. As of right now, i have 2 yrs and 4 months left. AND D*** GLAD AND PROUD OF @[All Elite Wrestling] and where I will finally say uncle. Maybe [laugh emoji] Probability 99.9%. Gotta watch out for that one percent [hushing emoji] - #IStandFirmWithAEW AND @TonyKhan," wrote Dustin.

With Rhodes back home from the hospital following his procedure, it remains to be seen if this recent setback will derail his rehabilitation and delay his return to the ring even further.

