"Primed to be Elite soon" - Wrestling fans roast Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) after botch in first post-WWE appearance ahead of rumored AEW debut

The wrestling world recently reacted to Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) botch at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
The Boss shocked the pro wrestling business in May 2022 when she and Naomi walked out of an episode of RAW due to creative differences. The duo were suspended by WWE and it was recently reported that Mone could be on her way out of the promotion.
The former WWE Superstar finally settled all doubts at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as she confronted KAIRI after the latter's bout at the pay-per-view. However, Mercedes Mone botched her finishing move during the post-match attack.
The Twitterati had a field day soon after and below are some of the reactions to the same:
You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.
If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!
Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!
Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently praised Mercedes Mone
During her recent interview with Metro, Saraya praised The Boss and said she has done a "lot for the wrestling business." She added that Mercedes Mone is one of the top female stars in the industry.
"I love the fact that she [Sasha Banks] took her career into her own hands, and she knows her worth and she knows she wants to be treated a certain way, and she deserves to be treated that way because she’s done a lot for the wrestling business. She’s one of the girls that puts butts in seats, and you want to see wrestle and you wanna see main event. She deserves all those things," Saraya said.
The Anti-Divas then hinted at a potential match between the two stars:
"Wherever she ends up, I’m gonna be happy for her, and anyone that gets her is gonna be very, very lucky. I just selfishly hope that I get to wrestle her one day. I don’t know if she’d want to because she’d probably be scared to wrestle me again."
There has been massive speculation about Mone being Saraya's tag team partner for the match against Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter at next week's Dynamite in Los Angeles.
It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan has managed to pull off a coup by signing the multi-time WWE Women's Champion to the promotion.
Do you want to see Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.