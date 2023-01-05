"Primed to be Elite soon" - Wrestling fans roast Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) after botch in first post-WWE appearance ahead of rumored AEW debut

The wrestling world recently reacted to Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) botch at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The Boss shocked the pro wrestling business in May 2022 when she and Naomi walked out of an episode of RAW due to creative differences. The duo were suspended by WWE and it was recently reported that Mone could be on her way out of the promotion.

The former WWE Superstar finally settled all doubts at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as she confronted KAIRI after the latter's bout at the pay-per-view. However, Mercedes Mone botched her finishing move during the post-match attack.

Deen TV @DeenTVBarbarian

#wk17 NJPW get your money back, cause Sasha Banks AKA Mercedes Mone isn't it NJPW get your money back, cause Sasha Banks AKA Mercedes Mone isn't it#wk17 https://t.co/SuXDpMuZox

The Twitterati had a field day soon after and below are some of the reactions to the same:

All Elite Botches @aewbotches



Primed to be Elite soon 🤣 #AEW First move of MERCEDES MONÉ after leaving #WWE is a "Botch"Primed to be Elite soon First move of MERCEDES MONÉ after leaving #WWE is a "Botch" 😬Primed to be Elite soon 😂🤣 #AEW

Dan Moore @striker2fall @aewbotches its took me a few watches to realise she wasnt going for some sort of armbar... thats a DDT @aewbotches its took me a few watches to realise she wasnt going for some sort of armbar... thats a DDT

Embarrassed Spartan ★ @React2W @aewbotches She looks the worst she’s ever looked. Way too skinny & small to hit a basic move on a smaller wrestler. @aewbotches She looks the worst she’s ever looked. Way too skinny & small to hit a basic move on a smaller wrestler.

dizzy1369 @dizzy1369 @aewbotches I just watched it and left the comment "wtf was that move?" 🤣 @aewbotches I just watched it and left the comment "wtf was that move?" 🤣😂

the wingman @starfishleglock @aewbotches It was a botch probably cause Mercedes still has some wwe wresting styles left in her @aewbotches It was a botch probably cause Mercedes still has some wwe wresting styles left in her https://t.co/dq8OF94N8m

JohnnyZ From The AZ 🏴‍ @JWrestlingV2 @KennyOlivier69 I'll be honest. I really don't know how Sasha is gonna be able to wrestle many of these Japanese wrestles. She might do fine with Kairi but those that don't speak English and how their style is so much faster that hers. Gonna be interesting. Might have a lot of botch clips coming @KennyOlivier69 I'll be honest. I really don't know how Sasha is gonna be able to wrestle many of these Japanese wrestles. She might do fine with Kairi but those that don't speak English and how their style is so much faster that hers. Gonna be interesting. Might have a lot of botch clips coming

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently praised Mercedes Mone

During her recent interview with Metro, Saraya praised The Boss and said she has done a "lot for the wrestling business." She added that Mercedes Mone is one of the top female stars in the industry.

"I love the fact that she [Sasha Banks] took her career into her own hands, and she knows her worth and she knows she wants to be treated a certain way, and she deserves to be treated that way because she’s done a lot for the wrestling business. She’s one of the girls that puts butts in seats, and you want to see wrestle and you wanna see main event. She deserves all those things," Saraya said.

The Anti-Divas then hinted at a potential match between the two stars:

"Wherever she ends up, I’m gonna be happy for her, and anyone that gets her is gonna be very, very lucky. I just selfishly hope that I get to wrestle her one day. I don’t know if she’d want to because she’d probably be scared to wrestle me again."

SARAYA @Saraya It’s Wednesday I’m on my way Seattle! Who’s tuning in to Dynamite and is anyone 100% sure on my tag partner yet for next week for LA? 🤔 @AEW It’s Wednesday I’m on my way Seattle! Who’s tuning in to Dynamite and is anyone 100% sure on my tag partner yet for next week for LA? 🤔 @AEW

There has been massive speculation about Mone being Saraya's tag team partner for the match against Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter at next week's Dynamite in Los Angeles.

It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan has managed to pull off a coup by signing the multi-time WWE Women's Champion to the promotion.

