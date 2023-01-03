"She’d probably be scared to wrestle me again" - Former Divas Champion praises Sasha Banks; sends warning after rumored WWE exit

Sasha Banks is reportedly on her way out of WWE. Former Divas Champion and current AEW star Saraya (formerly known as Paige) commented on her future.

Saraya made a sensational start to her career in WWE, becoming the first-ever woman to hold the NXT Women's Championship and the Divas Championship at the same time.

Severe injuries to her neck forced her into early retirement in 2018. Her last televised match for WWE saw her team up with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to defeat Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James.

In an interview with Metro, the AEW star praised the Boss and jokingly speculated that Sasha Banks is probably scared to wrestle her again.

"I love the fact that she [Sasha Banks] took her career into her own hands, and she knows her worth and she knows she wants to be treated a certain way, and she deserves to be treated that way because she’s done a lot for the wrestling business. She’s one of the girls that puts butts in seats, and you want to see wrestle and you wanna see main event. She deserves all those things," Saraya said.

The Anti-Diva continued:

"Wherever she ends up, I’m gonna be happy for her, and anyone that gets her is gonna be very, very lucky. I just selfishly hope that I get to wrestle her one day. I don’t know if she’d want to because she’d probably be scared to wrestle me again." [H/T:Fightful]

Former WWE star Sasha Banks could be Saraya's partner in AEW

Saraya made a memorable in-ring return when she faced Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022. The former WWE star came out on top, but the rivalry did not end there.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter challenged Saraya to a tag team match for January 11, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

The identity of Saraya's partner is unknown, and speculation is rife that it could be The Boss. The latter has filed multiple trademarks recently, possibly hinting at a name change for her future endeavors.

