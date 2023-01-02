Former Women's Champion seemingly pays tribute to Sasha Banks after her reported WWE exit

Sasha Banks reportedly exited WWE, and former women's champion Bayley seemingly paid tribute to the departing star.

The Boss has been missing from in-ring action since May 2022. Her last televised match came on SmackDown when Naomi and Sasha Banks defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler for the women's tag team titles.

Shortly after that, the tag team champions walked out of the company moments before they were scheduled to appear on an episode of RAW. Since then, the Mandalorian star has been spotted at several events. She was recently seen in Mexico working on her Lucha libre skills.

There were reports many months ago that the former SmackDown Women's Champion had been released from the Stamford-based promotion. However, there was no official confirmation from the company or the wrestler.

Speculation heated up when it was reported that the former NXT Women's Champion would appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. With other reports suggesting that her contract expires on January 1, 2023, it seems like her time with the Triple H-led company is over.

In light of all these events, Bayley posted a heartwarming video on Twitter. The clip was from an old video when the Damage CTRL leader was the NXT Women's Champion and talked about her iconic Iron Woman match against Banks.

Bayley and Banks have a lot of history together. Apart from their amazing matches against each other, they were also tag team champions on two separate occasions.

Could Sasha Banks be headed to AEW after leaving WWE?

With her exit from WWE looking likelier every day, could the Legit Boss be headed to AEW?

Tony Khan has announced a major tag team match between Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker against Saraya and a mystery partner. The Mandalorian star was Saraya's opponent in her last ever match in WWE, so there is ample history between the two.

Moreover, the Dynamite will take place in Los Angeles, making it one of the biggest AEW episodes of the year. Debuting a star of Sasha Banks' stature would be fitting for the occasion.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks become All Elite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes