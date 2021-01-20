Private Party, Matt Hardy, Tony Khan all appear as AEW invades IMPACT Wrestling

It's abundantly clear that the relationship between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW is just getting started. Tonight in a segment with the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers were challenged by Chris Sabin and a returning "Cowboy" James Storm.

But that's not all. Members of the AEW roster, Matt Hardy and Private Party, showed up, saying they want a shot at The Good Brothers' tag team titles.

The surprise encounter set up the evening's main event, which saw Chris Sabin and James Storm face Private Party with Matt Hardy in their corner. The winning team received a tag title shot against The Good Brothers at a later date.

Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn of AEW appear in the IMPACT Zone

If that wasn't enough, during AEW's weekly paid ad this week, it was revealed that AEW owner Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn were actually inside of the IMPACT Zone and teased getting involved in the main event of the show.

The main event got plenty of time, and the four wrestlers had a great main event. As this could've been the first time IMPACT viewers ever saw Private Party, they got a good idea about what the tag team brings to the table every Wednesday night on Dynamite.

In the middle of the match, Khan and Lynn arrived and took seats at ringside to watch the main event. It certainly made you believe that one or both men might get involved in the main event's finish.

The finish of the match saw Lynn get involved by grabbing Sabin's leg when he was on the top rope, which led to Private Party hitting Gin and Juice to pick up the victory and become No. 1 contenders for the IMPACT World Tag Team titles.

IMPACT ended with all three teams brawling chaotically to close the show in what was, overall, an incredible episode following Hard To Kill.

