Pro Wrestling wins! RAW, NXT and AEW Dynamite achieved a rare "clean sweep" this week

Any wrestling promoter, whether from RAW, NXT, or AEW, will agree television is an essential part of a wrestling company's progression. The next big signing after a big name is a television slot. Wrestling promotions keep a keen eye on the ratings and buy rates for their pay-per-views. That's because their programming sometimes creates or breaks a record that brings cheer all around.

That's exactly what happened a few weeks ago, the Tuesday Night rating wars, to be precise; the entire wrestling community achieved a feat that has rarely occurred before - a clean sweep - according to Dave Meltzer.

Expand Tweet

This basically means that wrestling programming that dominated the ratings chart, beating every other type of entertainment. Professional wrestling programming has been on television for a long while. While it does not command the same pull in the entertainment industry as a big-ticket television series, television and wrestling go hand in hand.

Wrestling bookers have also become ultra-careful about the content of their matches, and some aspects of wrestling are routinely watered down to make the content ready for TV - like blading.

AEW lost the Tuesday Night rating wars to WWE's NXT

The Tuesday Night ratings war was a one-off event that happened because AEW had to pre-pone Dynamite by a day, because of the MLB playoffs. This caused a clash between WWE's NXT and Collision. Both companies ramped up their programming.

All Elite Wrestling gave out the first thirty minutes ad-free and made last-minute changes to the match card, while NXT brought Paul Heyman, John Cena, and The Undertaker into the NXT ring. NXT won the competition hands down, with AEW doing only about 609,000 views and NXT doing 921,000 in the much-vaunted 18-49 age group.

What do you think? Is wrestling programming about to peak? Tell us in the comments section.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches