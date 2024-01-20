"Randy doesn't know you dude," "Delete this right now or else" - Fans react to AEW star seemingly trolling The Viper

An AEW star recently shared a photo involving Randy Orton on his Twitter account. The post has met with some hilarious responses from the fans.

The star in question is none other than Danhausen, who likes to troll fellow wrestlers on social media, which adds to his mysterious character. The Very Nice, Very Evil star is often seen sharing some hilarious exchanges with former AEW star CM Punk.

On Twitter, Danhausen shared a photograph of himself with Randy Orton's face enlarged on his head.

The fans reacted to the photograph with some interesting comments:

Randy Orton reflects on his recent WWE return

14-Time WWE Champion Randy Orton made his thunderous return to the Stamford-based promotion at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. However, The Viper had one problem with his comeback.

On his recent appearance at WWE's The Bump, Orton explained how his return being announced before Survivor Series was not a great move as it took the wind out of his sails. However, The Viper was happy with how things turned out in the end.

"For a month prior there were all of these rumors online that I was coming back. But there were also rumors online that CM Punk was coming back. Instead of it being a surprise that it was me instead of Punk, they let everyone know the week prior Randy Orton is going to be the one joining Cody's [Rhodes] team at WarGames. It kind of let the wind out of my sails a little bit because I've been gone for a year and a half, there is all this anticipation. People have been expecting me to return for the past six months because I've been out so long," he said.

The Apex Predator is currently in the best shape of his career, and the veteran recently stated that he has one or two World Title reigns left in him. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Orton in 2024.

Do you believe The Viper could dethrone Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble and become a 15-time World Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

