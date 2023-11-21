Randy Orton could come back to reunite with 7-time WWE champion, believes Matt Hardy

AEW star Matt Hardy is a genuine legend of the wrestling business who has competed in several major companies over the years. Hardy has also worked with WWE Superstar Randy Orton multiple times.

As we are approaching Survivor Series, the rumors of Orton making a comeback to the promotion are getting stronger.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar gave his thoughts on The Legend Killer – including a potential return and alignment with top RAW star Cody Rhodes.

"Big Randy Orton fan. (...) From day one — even before people grew to appreciate how great Randy was — I think he's always been great. He's always been great in the ring — the way he takes his time, the way he calculates every single moment, every single taunt he does. (...) I love working with Randy. I wouldn't even hate [Cody and Randy] being on the same page, and then let 'The Viper' come out and do his thing and they could have their little program," said Matt Hardy. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Dutch Mantell talks about Randy Orton getting massive pop if he returned at Survivor Series

Orton has been sidelined from WWE for 18 months now. Many fans are expecting the superstar to return to the squared circle at Survivor Series.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed how the crowd would react if The Viper returned to join the men's WarGames match.

“I kinda like the Randy Orton choice because he won’t be bogged down with having a great match by himself, he will have help and I think he will get a great reaction. I’m gonna go with Randy because he is fresh, he is new and I think the crowd will pop big for him, that’s what I’m saying,” Dutch Mantell said.

Recent speculation has it that The Viper will return as the fifth member of the Survivor Series: WarGames match, joining Cody Rhodes' team.

Do you think Orton will return at WWE Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments below.

