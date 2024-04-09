"Raw after Mania confirmed?" "Show up on RAW tonight" - Fans are convinced top AEW star is joining WWE

The WWE Universe is buzzing ahead of the biggest RAW of the year. While tonight's post-WrestleMania edition of the company's flagship weekly show will surely feature surprises and viral moments, fans are hoping a top AEW star will make his debut.

The RAW After WrestleMania is a big event every year. Tonight's show is set to feature the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes. Fans are speculating on the potential debut of someone very close to The American Nightmare - Ricky Starks. The AEW star watched WrestleMania Sunday from a VIP box with Dustin Rhodes.

Absolute Starks took to X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon to post a new photo. He did not caption the image, but his replies are full of fans speculating on a possible RAW After WrestleMania appearance for the former FTW Champion.

Check out some of the fan comments on Ricky Starks possibly leaving AEW for WWE below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Starks' last AEW match came on March 30. He and Big Bill teamed up on Collision that night for a loss to Dante and Darius Martin. The 34-year-old didn't make his pro wrestling debut until 2011, and has been with AEW since June 17, 2020.

The biggest WWE RAW of the year to take place tonight

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the fallout from WrestleMania XL as tonight's RAW airs live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

The Stamford-based promotion has not announced any matches or segments for tonight's show, but the newly crowned champions are expected to appear. New RAW Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth, new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, and new World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest are all likely to appear from the red brand, as well as new Women's Champion Bayley from the blue brand.

New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he will be at tonight's RAW in Philadelphia. He also revealed that he will be at Friday's post-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Expand Tweet

There is new speculation on officials continuing The American Nightmare's rivalry with The Bloodline. Regarding Cody's previous challenge to The Rock, he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today and dropped a big teaser for potential future plans.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Ricky Starks should join WWE? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion