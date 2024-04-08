The RAW after WrestleMania ushers in a new beginning for WWE and it heralds new storylines and fresh feuds on the roster. With the company wrapping up The Showcase of The Immortals last night, the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will be a must-watch show for the fans.

The April 8, 2024 edition of the red brand will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and is expected to see some huge surprises and shockers. From main roster callups to unveiling a new custom championship, a lot can happen on the show, which could leave fans flabbergasted.

Let's look at five surprises that could happen on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 40.

#5. NXT Superstar makes main roster debut

The RAW after WrestleMania witnessed several main roster callups from NXT in the past and the same could happen on the show tonight. Lyra Valkyria could make her main roster debut on the red brand, as she recently lost the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver.

She has had an incredible run on NXT and there's seemingly nothing more left for her to accomplish on the developmental brand. Therefore, she could surprise the fans and make her main roster debut on the episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 40 to begin a new chapter in her career.

#4. Seth Rollins goes on hiatus on RAW after WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins has been struggling with his back issues for a long time. Moreover, he was seen struggling with his knee on Night 2 of The Show of Shows as he was taken backstage by Kevin Owens. Now that Rollins lost his championship, he could go on a brief hiatus to recover from the potential injuries.

The Visionary could appear on the RAW after WrestleMania 40 to deliver a bombshell and announce taking time-off. He could undergo back surgery, which he has been delaying for a long time. Hence, it will be a huge surprise for the fans on the episode of the red brand after 'Mania.

#3. Gunther goes after the World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 in one of the most shocking moments in WWE's history. Following his huge defeat at The Show of Shows, The Ring General could appear on the RAW after WrestleMania and confront the new World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest.

He could go after the world title of Monday Night RAW now that he has uplifted the mid-card division and established himself as a top-tier superstar. It will give rise to ineffable things on the red brand, as WWE has gargantuan plans for Gunther going forward and the company envisions him as a top star.

#2. Sami Zayn gets an unexpected challenger

Sami Zayn pulled off a miracle on April 6th in Philadelphia as he ended Gunther's indomitable Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania 40. Now that he has captured the coveted title, he could receive an unexpected challenge for his championship on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Chad Gable could confront the 39-year-old and challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship tonight on the red brand. The Alpha Academy member confronting Sami Zayn could be a huge surprise for the fans, as both superstars are currently on the same page and have mutual respect for each other.

#1. Cody Rhodes unveils a new championship design

One of the most surprising elements that could happen on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 40 is Cody Rhodes' unveiling of a new custom championship belt. He spoke about it in several interviews in the past, the most recent being at The Pat McAfee Show at WWE World before The Show of Shows.

The American Nightmare stated that he would introduce a new custom title after he defeated Roman Reigns and captured the Undisputed Championship. Therefore, fans could expect him to unveil a newly designed championship belt on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania to mark the beginning of a new era.

