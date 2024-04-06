Potential future direction for Cody Rhodes if he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has revealed what he wants to do after potentially dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare has an interesting idea for his direction following The Show of Shows, even hinting at a potential new belt design.

For that to happen, Rhodes may have to go through the entire Bloodline. He and Seth Rollins will team up against The Tribal Chief and The Rock tonight, before the big Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Sunday. But, if he does "finish the story," we know what to expect.

Speaking during a live edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Cody Rhodes said he wants to be Champion on both RAW and SmackDown. That would indicate he drifts between brands, possibly as a free agent. The former AEW EVP also claimed he doesn't like how the title looks, having previously said he'd change its design after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Here is what he said:

"For me, I would want to be a present champion on both RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. I also don't love how that Championship title looks, I don't love it," said Cody Rhodes. [22:01-22:16]

This would be a complete contrast to The Tribal Chief, who is a part-timer right now. Rhodes did go on to praise Reigns, stating his utmost respect for his Night Two opponent. However, it remains to be seen if WWE CCO Triple H does approve of Cody's apparent plans should he win the title at WrestleMania 40.

Should Cody Rhodes appear on both WWE RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania 40?

For starters, WWE doesn't necessarily need Cody Rhodes to appear on both weekly shows. The World Heavyweight Championship has filled the void on RAW, with Drew McIntyre potentially leaving WrestleMania 40 with the title. He'd want to head the red brand on his own, without The American Nightmare showing up.

If he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Rhodes would be better off sticking to SmackDown. He can still make occasional appearances on Monday nights, without it being a necessity. Either way, it's clear Cody is eager to get started as the official face of the company. He needs to be crowned on Sunday!

