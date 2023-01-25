"RAW after 'Mania debut incoming" - Twitter convinced of Triple H's next blockbuster WWE signing amid rumors of AEW star's contract expiring soon

With Vince McMahon officially back with WWE, will Triple H continue his signing spree and bring in a major AEW star?

Some wrestling fans have been chewing over the possibility of Brian Cage leaving All Elite Wrestling amid rumors that his contract could be expiring soon.

Fightful Select recently learned that The Machine's deal is set to run out "in a matter of weeks." Should the 38-year-old not re-sign with the company, he'd become a free agent.

Cage's original AEW contract would have expired in February last year had Tony Khan not picked up a one-year option to extend his agreement.

Interestingly, there are "feelers within WWE" to gauge potential interest in signing the former IMPACT World Champion.

In the wake of these reports, the Twitterverse went into overdrive with the remote possibility of Brian Cage leaving AEW for WWE. As such, some fans want him to partake in the forthcoming 30-man Royal Rumble match.

While some want Triple H to swerve fans with Cage's arrival on RAW after WrestleMania 39.

Check out some of the reactions below:

christopher maccuish @hulkamaniax @SeanRossSapp I think he would Be a better fit in WWE @SeanRossSapp I think he would Be a better fit in WWE

crystal ne @darkenj42 @nodqdotcom He could be a great opponent for Bron in the future @nodqdotcom He could be a great opponent for Bron in the future

Brian Cage will be in action on AEW Dynamite tonight

Hot on the heels of his consecutive wins against debuting star Willie Mack, Brian Cage will have a marquee match on Dynamite tonight.

Cage will lock horns with Bryan Danielson in a first-time-ever clash. Last week, MJF put a bounty on The American Dragon, offering Prince Nana an envelope full of cash and instructing Cage to break his opponent's arm.

Prince Nana @PrinceKingNana 🏽#theEmbassy #moneyrulestheworld Brayan Danielson… I hate you… you know that..And now we, (MjF, Brian Cage and I) get to shut you up and turn you off for at least 9 months after this week Brayan Danielson… I hate you… you know that..And now we, (MjF, Brian Cage and I) get to shut you up and turn you off for at least 9 months after this week😂😂💯👌🏽#theEmbassy #moneyrulestheworld https://t.co/yzWz3nBUT6

Both men have been on an amazing winning streak in the singles division lately.

Should The American Dragon put The Machine away for good, he'll gain tremendous momentum heading into his World Championship match against MJF at Revolution this year.

The bout will have a grueling stipulation as the two men will slug it out in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match on March 5.

Do you want to see Brian Cage leave for WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

