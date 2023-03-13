RAW Superstar breaks character and reacts to 4-year anniversary of The Shield's farewell match in WWE

Former WWE stable The Shield introduced the industry to three of the biggest modern-day wrestling stars, Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Baron Corbin recently recalled being a part of the trio's final match and broke character to praise the show.

Many veterans and fans have praised The Shield, and many consider it one of the best stables of the 2010s. After breaking up in 2014, the trio reunited on a few occasions as a tag team but had their final pairing in 2019 during the WWE live-streaming event, The Shield's Final Chapter.

After picking up on the 4th anniversary of the match, WWE's Baron Corbin took to social media to share the post by @isaaconyedi33 and called it one of his favorite matches.

"One of my favorite shows, and one of my favorite matches," Corbin tweeted.

Jon Moxley might not be signed to the promotion anymore, but that hasn't stopped WWE Superstars from name-dropping him during live events. Not too long ago, Cody Rhodes mentioned Moxley by name when he recalled facing The Shield in the past, during his appearance on The Bump.

Konnan recently criticized the former WWE Superstar for almost always bleeding during his AEW matches

Jon Moxley considers himself a death-match wrestler, and notably had a ton of success in GCW, where he faced the former "King of the Death Match" Nick Gage. However, many television wrestlers oppose these bouts’ brutality, especially when they find themselves on AEW shows.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager 2 years ago today at Revolution, Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch!



Infamous for its post match angle, the actual match was pretty damn good from beginning to end. One of the most violent in AEW history. 2 years ago today at Revolution, Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch!Infamous for its post match angle, the actual match was pretty damn good from beginning to end. One of the most violent in AEW history. https://t.co/U88XFnwXzZ

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan speculated that wrestling culture differs worldwide and that it simply doesn't work for Moxley to continue bleeding on national television.

"Everybody to doesn't think like Americans. When you bleed in Mexico, people still get hot like 20 years ago. Here is the problem in the United States, especially in AEW. It just comes off as gratuitous. When Moxley is wrestling...every week he wrestles somebody different, usually with very little to no build-up...why are you bleeding?" [03:33 - 04:01]

The Purveyor of Violence hasn't seemed to take any of the criticism to heart, as he still has bloody matches nearly every week. Only time will tell if this decision will ultimately hurt AEW or not.

