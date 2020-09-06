Reby Hardy sends out livid tweet about Matt Hardy's possible injury at AEW All Out

Matt Hardy sustained a possible injury in his "Broken Rules" match with Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out. Sammy Guevara speared Matt Hardy off a crane on to a table below. But in doing so, Hardy unintentionally hit his head on the concrete and seemed hard-pressed to finish the match.

It's now being reported now that Matt Hardy is on his way to the hospital as a "precautionary measure" and may need an MRI. While most on Twitter expressed concern, Reby Hardy put out a frantic tweet on her husband's possible injury.

Reby Hardy tweeted out her text messages with Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy were texting each other before the match got underway. But Reby was watching the match unfold as her husband hit the concrete floor and sent texts after seeing him hit the floor.

Here’s the video of Matt Hardy hitting his head on the concrete at #AEWAllOut



Reby expressed dismay at the crowd in attendance and seemed to imply that Matt Hardy suffered a concussion. Moreover, she even showed her frantic text messages that showcased her emotional state as well.

It's still unclear on what the extent of Matt Hardy's injuries and what his current status. Here's hoping that he comes out of this safe and sound.