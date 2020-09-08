Reby Hardy takes more shots at AEW on Twitter

Reby Hardy has been pretty clear that she was unhappy with what transpired at AEW All Out. Matt Hardy continued the match after being speared by Sammy Guevara off a crane and hitting his head on the cement floor.

Hardy and Guevera continued the match after Doc Sampson checked on Matt. Most people in the pro wrestling industry have questioned AEW as to how they allowed Matt to continue, considering that he might have suffered head trauma. Reby Hardy has been pretty clear of what she thought and alleged that Matt Hardy suffered a concussion. But AEW's Tony Khan said otherwise.

AEW's Tony Khan and Reby Hardy, at least on Twitter, posted conflicting accounts on Matt Hardy's condition

Reby Hardy alleged that Matt Hardy suffered a concussion while Tony Khan said that Matt is okay and will be on AEW Dynamite this week. Matt Hardy has now confirmed that he will be speaking on Wednesday.

LIVE on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville..



I SPEAK. pic.twitter.com/E52ewNaeAd — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 8, 2020

Reby Hardy seemed to have her fun on Twitter by retweeting a parody news account, which appeared to make fun of the AEW situation with Kenny Omega.

More specifically, Reby Hardy seems to be criticizing AEW officials for letting 'Matt Hardy continue and hinting that they took Matt's words rather than using their judgment. Of course, that is just speculation based on Reby Hardy's retweet.

It'll be interesting to see what Matt Hardy has to say on AEW Dynamite this week.