Recent AEW signee reveals she did not know Tony Khan put her on probation

One of AEW's recent signings revealed that she was unaware of being kept on probation after her debut. The star in question, Thekla, has greatly impressed the company's fanbase in a relatively short span of time.

The Toxic Spider made her All Elite Wrestling debut after Double or Nothing 2025, attacking Jamie Hayter on Dynamite to mark her arrival. Since then, the Austrian has started an iconic rivalry with Queen Aminata, formed a faction with Skye Blue and Julia Hart, and last month, scored a huge win over former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale. The Triangle of Madness also seems to have formed an alliance with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, who have been at odds with several babyfaces, including TayJay, Willow, Aminata, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron.

Interestingly, it was revealed last month by Tony Khan that he had placed Thekla on a brief probationary period after her TV debut before officially sanctioning her AEW contract in July. The All Elite head honcho had supposedly made the decision after The Idol Killer's assault on Stardom president Taro Okada, which led to her being fired from that company in storyline. However, during her recent interview on Hey!(Ew) with RJ City, Thekla disclosed that she was unaware of being on probation, and that no one had informed her of the fact either.

"I didn’t even know I was on probation to be honest. Nobody told me.” [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Thekla's four-year stint in World Wonder Ring Stardom came to an end earlier this April.

Thekla's stablemate was featured last week on AEW Collision

On the August 16 episode of Collision, Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, and Julia Hart battled in a four-way match for a prize of $100K. Born Again Kristen secured the victory by forcing The Dark Princess to submit after a hard-hitting contest.

Afterwards, Stat suffered an ambush at the hands of Skye Blue and Thekla, Hart's teammates. Megan Bayne and Tay Melo would eventually join the scuffle, as would the returning Harley Cameron, who came back bearing a weapon and sent the heels on a hasty retreat.

Speculations suggest that the two sides might clash soon in the first-ever Women's Blood and Guts match in AEW.

