Recently released WWE star teases joining Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) in AEW

A recently released WWE superstar has hinted at the prospect of joining Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) in AEW. The talent in question is none other than Scrypts.

The former Reginald Thomas broke out as a wrestler in WWE, and most recently was a member of the stable, Out The Mud. He was last seen in action in an NXT house show last month in Florida where he teamed with Lucien Price in an unsuccessful effort against Ivar and Tank Ledger. Despite impressing the WWE Universe with his athleticism and personality, Scrypts was released by the Triple H-led promotion in May this year.

The 31-year-old star is seemingly preparing to ply his trade in the indies and will debut for GCW as Sidney Akeem next month. He has also reached out to a former colleague in newly-crowned AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Scrypts addressed The CEO and hinted at a potential alliance between the two in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"@MercedesVarnado so what’s up champ, you need anything from me? 🤝👀😎" - tweeted Scrypts.

Scrypts worked with The Boss in WWE during her feud with Carmella. The two even squared off in an intergender match on a January 2021 episode of Smackdown. Mone has evidently kept in touch with the former 24/7 Champion, and it remains to be seen whether the duo will reunite in All Elite Wrestling.

Mercedes Mone had an eventful night on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone defeated Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday to become the new TBS Champion.

On the May 29, 2024 episode of Dynamite following the pay-per-view, the 32-year-old star celebrated her victory in the ring, but her celebration would be disrupted by an attack from Skye Blue, who revealed herself to have been the mystery assailant who had attacked her in April during a backstage interview with Alex Marvez.

Mone did not take kindly to Blue's assault and had her inaugural TBS Championship defense against the 24-year-old budding star on the very same show at the KIA Forum. After a hard-hitting battle, the former IWGP Women's Champion countered a Code Blue with the Mone Maker for the victory.

After the match, NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her AEW debut to confront Mone, seemingly teasing a future bout between the two. They had last faced each other during the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament from Resurgence 2023, with Mone emerging victorious over the CMLL star.

It remains to be seen whether Mone and Vaquer will lock horns at Forbidden Door next month.

