Record-breaking champion hints at showing up at AEW WrestleDream 2025 to answer Mercedes Mone's Open Challenge

Modified Oct 19, 2025 01:26 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

Mercedes Mone is set to give a massive opportunity to a worthy challenger at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view. The CEO just might get that, as a major star hinted at answering her call.

The aforementioned star, who is the reigning ROH Women's World Champion, is Athena. The record-setting TBS champion squared off against Persphone with her CMLL Women's World Championship on the line in Arena Mexico on Friday. Right after, Mone announced that she would be hosting an open challenge for the TBS title against any champion in the world.

This caught the attention of Athena, who made history like Mone in recent memory. She surpassed 1,000 days as the ROH Women's World Champion. Moreover, the last time she competed against Mercedes Mone was a blockbuster showdown in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. Hours before the WrestleDream event, the Fallen Angel took to her X to drop a hint at answering Mone's open challenge at the pay-per-view.

Hmmm...#AEWWrestleDream

Mercedes Mone put on notice by AEW champion

While Mercedes Mone is ready to give a fellow champion a chance at her TBS championship, the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, hinted at coming after her title soon before the WrestleDream pay-per-view. She warned The CEO to watch her back, dropping a tease of a possible collision between the duo in the future.

"We never truly make it ... there's always so much to accomplish, I mean, sure, I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl."

With Mone ready for a high-stakes match at WrestleDream, it remains to be seen who will eventually answer her open challenge.

