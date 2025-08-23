Record Breaking Champion Sends a Bold Message Ahead of Huge Title Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

A record-breaking Women's Champion is scheduled for a major title match this weekend at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025. Ahead of the bout, the star in question, Athena, has sent a bold message on social media predicting the outcome of her upcoming battle against Toni Storm.The Fallen Goddess earned a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship last month at All In: Texas, where she participated in and won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. Since then, Athena has had her sights set on Toni Storm, attacking The Timeless One both physically and on the microphone, and even picking up a pinfall win over the champion during a tag team bout on Dynamite.This Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland, The American Joshi teamed with her rival from not so long ago, Mercedes Mone, to defeat Storm and Alex Windsor in tag team action. With only a day to go till Forbidden Door, Athena took to Instagram to share a graphic of herself, vowing to win the All Elite Women's World Title and change the landscape of the company's women's division by securing its top prize.&quot;Tomorrow at #ForbiddenDoor, #AthenaEliteWrestling becomes a reality,&quot; wrote Athena.Check out Athena's IG post BELOW: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen whether Athena will be able to keep her word in the O2 Arena this Sunday.Athena's recent AEW ally also has a title match at Forbidden DoorWhile Athena will be challenging Toni Storm for her Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door 2025, Mercedes Mone will be defending her TBS Championship at the pay-per-view in a four-way match against one opponent each from AEW, Stardom, and CMLL. Alex Windsor secured her spot in the aforementioned bout by winning a four-way qualifier herself earlier this month on Dynamite.CMLL will be represented in the Forbidden Door TBS Title match by Persephone, who made an appearance on television this Wednesday and engaged in some physicality with Mercedes. It was also revealed later that 21-year-old up-and-comer Bozilla would serve as the fourth contestant in the bout, representing World Wonder Ring Stardom.Match graphic for the TBS Title four-way at Forbidden Door [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X/Twitter]Whether &quot;Nine Belts Mone&quot; will finally lose her TBS Championship this Sunday remains to be seen.