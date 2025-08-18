Record-breaking women's champion sends a message to Toni Storm ahead of AEW Forbidden Door title clash

Toni Storm's opponent for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door has sent an ominous message to the illustrious Women's World Champion. The star in question, Athena, continues her reign as the ROH Women's World Champion for over nine hundred days.The Fallen Goddess earned the right to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship by winning the All In: Texas Women's Casino Gauntlet match this past July. Since then, the former Ember Moon has had her sights set on Toni Storm, whom she shockingly pinned during a tag team match some time earlier - a victory that has given Athena a lot of momentum as a challenger as she prepares to unseat the champion at Forbidden Door.This past week on Dynamite, The American Joshi and The Timeless One ended up trading blows. Storm's ally Alex Windsor and one of her Forbidden Door 2025 opponents, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, then joined the brawl, which eventually led to Toni challenging Athena and The CEO to face her and her &quot;Iron Willed&quot; teammate this coming Wednesday in Scotland. The &quot;Forever&quot; ROH Women's World Champion and her minion, Billie Starkz, blindsided Storm last Saturday on Collision, although Mina Shirakawa made the save for the latter.Now, days before her tag match on AEW Dynamite, Athena took to X/Twitter to send a message to Toni Storm, posting photos of her ambush on the fan-favorite this weekend and vowing to dethrone her as the Women's World Champion on August 24.&quot;The spotlight is on me TONI! I’m not giving back but I will TAKE your #AEW World Title at #ForbiddenDoor!&quot; wrote Athena in the caption.Check out Athena's tweet below:It remains to be seen whether The Minion Overlord will be able to accomplish her mission at Forbidden Door.Match results for last week's AEW CollisionAll Elite Wrestling aired the August 16 episode of Collision from the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The show featured a seven-match card, the outcomes of which have been listed below:Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders defeated JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey)Ricochet defeated Ace AustinKyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of Paragon defeated Blake Christian and Lee JohnsonKris Statlander defeated Anna Jay, Julia Hart, and Penelope Ford [$100,000 Four-Way Match]Juice Robinson defeated Bryan KeithNigel McGuinness defeated Daniel Garcia, Hechicero, and Lee Moriarty [Contenders' match for Zack Sabre Jr.'s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for fans in Glasgow this week.