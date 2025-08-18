  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Record-breaking women's champion sends a message to Toni Storm ahead of AEW Forbidden Door title clash

Record-breaking women's champion sends a message to Toni Storm ahead of AEW Forbidden Door title clash

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 18, 2025 01:43 GMT
AEW Women
AEW Women's World Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm [Image Credits: AEW on TV X handle]

Toni Storm's opponent for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door has sent an ominous message to the illustrious Women's World Champion. The star in question, Athena, continues her reign as the ROH Women's World Champion for over nine hundred days.

Ad

The Fallen Goddess earned the right to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship by winning the All In: Texas Women's Casino Gauntlet match this past July. Since then, the former Ember Moon has had her sights set on Toni Storm, whom she shockingly pinned during a tag team match some time earlier - a victory that has given Athena a lot of momentum as a challenger as she prepares to unseat the champion at Forbidden Door.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This past week on Dynamite, The American Joshi and The Timeless One ended up trading blows. Storm's ally Alex Windsor and one of her Forbidden Door 2025 opponents, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, then joined the brawl, which eventually led to Toni challenging Athena and The CEO to face her and her "Iron Willed" teammate this coming Wednesday in Scotland. The "Forever" ROH Women's World Champion and her minion, Billie Starkz, blindsided Storm last Saturday on Collision, although Mina Shirakawa made the save for the latter.

Ad

Now, days before her tag match on AEW Dynamite, Athena took to X/Twitter to send a message to Toni Storm, posting photos of her ambush on the fan-favorite this weekend and vowing to dethrone her as the Women's World Champion on August 24.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

"The spotlight is on me TONI! I’m not giving back but I will TAKE your #AEW World Title at #ForbiddenDoor!" wrote Athena in the caption.
Ad

Check out Athena's tweet below:

Ad

It remains to be seen whether The Minion Overlord will be able to accomplish her mission at Forbidden Door.

Match results for last week's AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling aired the August 16 episode of Collision from the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The show featured a seven-match card, the outcomes of which have been listed below:

  • Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders defeated JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey)
  • Ricochet defeated Ace Austin
  • Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of Paragon defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson
  • Kris Statlander defeated Anna Jay, Julia Hart, and Penelope Ford [$100,000 Four-Way Match]
  • Juice Robinson defeated Bryan Keith
  • Nigel McGuinness defeated Daniel Garcia, Hechicero, and Lee Moriarty [Contenders' match for Zack Sabre Jr.'s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for fans in Glasgow this week.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications