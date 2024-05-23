Referee Aubrey Edwards reacts to Toni Storm's kiss with Saraya (fka Paige) on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite had a rare in-ring occurrence that surprised the audience and someone in the ring - referee Aubrey Edwards. This happened last night on AEW's flagship weekly show and grabbed eyeballs from wrestling fans all over.

Edwards, one of the more prominent referees in the Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion, was in the ring when Toni Storm and Mariah May faced The Outcasts. The match was the perfect back-and-forth, and just as The Outcasts were getting the upper hand, Toni Storm grabbed Saraya and planted a kiss on the latter.

The cameras captured the immediate reaction of Aubrey, who was in the ring when the incident occurred. Aubrey then posted the image online, reacting with a few emojis.

Expand Tweet

The match was high-stakes, as it was the return of Saraya to the ring after her last match in February this year. Kissing in the ring is definitely a rare occurrence, and whether female - and male wrestlers - in AEW will use this as an offense or defense is something the audience will know only later with the passage of time.

Aubrey Edwards had once had a perverted fan kicked out of the arena

Wrestling referees rarely grab headlines, but Edwards did so for her quick-thinking once. During a taping of Ring of Honor, she spotted a man passing uncomplimentary remarks against Skye Blue, who was pitted against Rachael Ellering.

As the match ended, Edwards called security, who escorted the individual out of the arena. Ellering referred to the incident on X/Twitter later, and Edwards responded.

"If you yell disgusting, vile, hateful things at my coworkers, I will make sure your a** gets kicked out. There is no place for that in wrestling. Heckling is fine, but when you’ve made the performers [me included] feel uncomfortable in their place of work, you’ve gone too far,'' wrote Aubrey Edwards.

With Aubrey gaining headlines now and then, will the referee play a bigger role in the company? Time will tell.