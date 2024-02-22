Released AEW star makes big revelation about his relationship with Sammy Guevara

AEW released one of their up-and-coming wrestlers last year, but the masked competitor has recently revealed how some of the friendships formed in the All Elite locker room have lasted despite departures and other changes.

Fuego Del Sol debuted for AEW in June 2020, starting with a 34-match losing streak. He eventually challenged Miro for the TNT Championship on Rampage in August 2021. After the match, Sammy Guevara offered his best friend an official All Elite contract and announced that he had joined the main roster. Fuego worked around the lower part of the card until being released in June 2023.

A fan took to X today and asked Fuego if he has recently talked to Guevara and his wife, Tay Melo. The 28-year-old revealed that he and Guevara are still best friends.

"I talk to Sammy damn near every day. We are best friends. Who we are or are not employed by doesn’t matter. His latest vlog was great," he wrote.

The grappling best friends worked their first-ever match on July 16, 2020, at the Dark tapings, which saw Sammy get the win. Guevara then defeated Fuego again on August 14, 2021, at NEW WrestleFest.

Their last match together came at the Dark: Elevation tapings on August 25, 2021, as they teamed up to defeat Luther and Serpentico.

Sammy Guevara wrestles dream match on AEW Rampage

Last Friday's AEW Rampage featured a dream match for Sammy Guevara. The episode was taped after Wednesday's Dynamite from H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Rampage opened up with Guevara defeating Jeff Hardy in a No DQ match, which went just over 12 minutes. The bout also saw Hardy suffer a nasty injury.

Guevara took to X to post a clip from his match with Hardy on Rampage and reflected on making it to where he is now in his career.

"As a kid I would pretend to be Jeff Hardy doing Swanton Bombs and now I’m doing them to Jeff Hardy #DreamBig," he wrote.

There's no word yet on if Guevara will be booked at AEW Revolution on March 3 in Greensboro, NC. The event will be centered around Sting's retirement.

