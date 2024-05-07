Released AEW star potentially teases WWE arrival

A released AEW star recently teased a massive reunion with a WWE Superstar. The star being referenced is Jose The Assistant, who teased reuniting with Andrade.

Andrade left the Jacksonville-based promotion after working there for over two years. After being pushed as a top star in the initial stage of his run, Andrade El Idolo got lost in the shuffle. He was managed by Vickie Guerrero on his debut.

After several months, the former United States Champion was paired up with Jose The Assistant. That's when he found his momentum. Unfortunately, he decided not to renew his contract in the Tony Khan-led promotion and left the company in December. His last match was in a losing effort against Miro at AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. The 34-year-old then made his return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

On the other hand, Jose parted ways with Andrade several months before his departure. He then joined forces with La Facción Ingobernable, which consisted of Rush, Dralistico, and Preston Vance. In April 2024, he was released from AEW along with other stars.

Jose The Assistant took to X social media platform and shared a picture of him and Andrade from their time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, allegedly teasing their reunion.

Rey Mysterio applauds Andrade after his return to WWE

Andrade made his return to WWE as a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, Rey Mysterio said he wants to hire the former United States Champion in his faction, LWO. Later, the Hall of Famer praised Andrade's in-ring skills and presentation.

"It’s cool, it’s really cool [having Andrade back in WWE]. I wish we had him on SmackDown. I would love to have him be a part of the LWO. Maybe one day. Never say never but, I respect his talent, I respect what he does in the ring, he’s an incredible representative of lucha libre and I admire him," said Mysterio.

During the 2024 Draft, Andrade was drafted to the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see if the company hires Jose and align him with the 34-year-old in the future.