"Maybe one day" - Rey Mysterio comments on former champion returning to WWE; wants him to join LWO

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has commented on Andrade returning to the company and shared that he'd like to see him in the LWO.

The two stars teamed up at WrestleMania XL to take on Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. The Hall of Famer and the former AEW star emerged victorious in the match. Andrade returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He was assigned to RAW and The Judgment Day was interested in recruiting him. However, he turned on them and sided with the LWO instead.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, Rey Mysterio stated that it's cool to have Andrade back in WWE. He also said that he wishes the latter was on SmackDown as he wants him to be a member of the LWO.

"It’s cool, it’s really cool [having Andrade back in WWE]. I wish we had him on SmackDown. I would love to have him be a part of the LWO. Maybe one day. Never say never but, I respect his talent, I respect what he does in the ring, he’s an incredible representative of lucha libre and I admire him," said Mysterio. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Rey Mysterio discusses being part of the WWE Hall of Fame

The Master of the 619 was inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame by Konnan. Despite that, he's still an active competitor.

During a recent interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda, Rey Mysterio commented on what being in the WWE Hall of Fame means to him.

"When you look at it, you see all the work you've put in, the years, the sacrifices, and not only yourself, what you put your family through, my wife, my kids, and it gives you the sensation that we did it," Mysterio said. "We did it. It's like it's done. It's such a cool gratification feeling that I get every time I look at it.

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him in WWE.

