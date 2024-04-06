"We did it" – Rey Mysterio reflects on huge WWE achievement (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio recently explained how much his 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction means to him.

The WWE Hall of Fame takes place every year at the start of WrestleMania weekend. Before defeating his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39, Rey was inducted into WWE's illustrious group of legends by his long-time friend Konnan.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the iconic luchador summed up his emotions when he looked at his Hall of Fame ring:

"When you look at it, you see all the work you've put in, the years, the sacrifices, and not only yourself, what you put your family through, my wife, my kids, and it gives you the sensation that we did it," Rey Mysterio said. "We did it. It's like it's done. It's such a cool gratification feeling that I get every time I look at it." [0:52 – 1:17]

Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania XL match

WrestleMania XL will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6-7.

The first night of the event was originally supposed to feature Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. However, Dragon Lee was removed from the match after suffering a backstage attack on the April 5 episode of SmackDown.

On the same show, Legado Del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez defeated The LWO's Zelina Vega after receiving help from Dominik. The segment led to Andrade forming an alliance with Rey Mysterio and Vega just in time for WrestleMania XL.

It has now been confirmed that Andrade will be Rey's tag team partner against Dominik and Escobar on Saturday.

