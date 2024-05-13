Released star gives major career update; Tony Khan had promised he would be hired back to AEW

AEW is rumored to be welcoming a released star back to the roster in the near future. Following a grand promise from Tony Khan, the fan-favorite wrestler has just checked in with a significant update.

All Elite Wrestling made its first set of mass releases last month, and one of the more surprising names to be cut was Anthony Henry, one-half of The WorkHorsemen with JD Drake, who was not let go. At the time of his release, Henry was on the shelf with a broken jaw, which he'd suffered at an indie event, but Khan promised the 40-year-old he would be brought back once healthy again.

The 5 Star King took to X today to tease his return, revealing that he is now medically cleared to compete. Henry advised fans to keep their eyes open.

"Your boy is cleared and might be returning this week...keep your eyes open! #workhorsemen," Anthony Henry wrote with the photo below.

Expand Tweet

The former Asher Hale of WWE has not wrestled for AEW since the Rampage tapings on January 17, where he lost to Penta El Zero Miedo. He was somewhat of a regular for ROH, last competing at the March 7 tapings as he and Drake defeated Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts.

AEW announces first-time-ever match

All Elite Wrestling will air this Saturday's live Collision episode from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Will Ospreay is currently on an 8-match winning streak since returning to the company as a full-time talent. He's defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, plus Lee Moriarty, and he won the eight-man Casino Gauntlet on April 24.

Saturday's Collision will feature Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor for the first time ever. The match was made after Taylor helped attack The Aerial Assassin following his win over Lee Moriarty last Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Ospreay is preparing for another big match this month as he is set to challenge Roderick Strong at Double Or Nothing on Sunday, May 26. Strong's International Championship will be on the line.

AEW Rampage will also take place on Saturday in Portland. It was announced that Rush will be in action.

