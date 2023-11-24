Released WWE star says CM Punk could get a "massive reaction" if he returns at Survivor Series 2023 

The buzz about CM Punk's possible return to WWE is at an all-time high as the Stamford-based company is set to hold its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Since AEW terminated the Second City Saint's contract in September 2023, rumors about Punk heading back to the company he left in 2014 have been circulating in the pro-wrestling world.

During an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, former WWE Superstar A.J. Francis (FKA Top Dolla) said that the former WWE Champion would draw a massive reaction from his hometown fans if he showed up at the upcoming event.

"Hell if I know. I mean, I'm sure it'll draw, it's in Chicago, right? So, like, if there's anywhere Punk could show up and it would get a massive reaction, it would be in Chicago," A.J. Francis said. (H/t WrestlingInc)

Francis said that the Stamford-based company keeps crucial information about its shows a secret, and most of the roster knows nothing. However, the 33-year-old added that being the top guy, Roman Reigns could be privy to it.

"But, one thing I learned in my time in WWE is nobody knows nothing. Nobody knows what's happening week to week on the shows — well let me rephrase, none of the talent know week to week on the shows. Like every once in a while ... I mean, obviously, Roman knows. Roman's gonna know, they're gonna keep Roman in the loop. Roman is 'the guy,' he's the reason the company's doing so well right now. So he knows, but like 99% of the roster don't know what they're doing next week let alone at Survivor Series," Francis added. (H/t WrestlingInc)

Wrestling veteran addresses rumors of CM Punk re-signing with WWE

Speaking recently on The Queen's Extreme podcast, ECW veteran Francine shared his take on CM Punk's return to pro-wrestling after being fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The 51-year-old said if CM Punk is looking for one last run, he should join the wrestling company that offers the most money. Francine said.

"It's like anywhere he shows up, he's gonna go to. He was backstage at IMPACT, and all the reports were like, he's at IMPACT, he's gonna sign with IMPACT. Like you can't visit anybody? You can't be friends with people and go visit somebody, all of a sudden you're gonna work there? And I don't think he would pick IMPACT for his home above WWE just because of the money. If you're gonna have one last run or one good long run, you'd want it to be where you get the money." [1:46 - 2:18]

