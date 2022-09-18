"That's a rare thing that usually doesn't happen" - Released WWE Superstar praises CM Punk amidst his backstage controversies in AEW

Former WWE Star Anthony Henry had nothing but positive words to say about former AEW World Champion CM Punk despite the latter's current issues.

Punk created a huge noise at the All Out media scrum when he reportedly fought The Elite after his controversial remarks towards them. As a result, a third-party investigation into the backstage fracas was conducted, which is ongoing right now.

Several talents in the locker room have mixed perceptions of Punk. They said that the latter rubbed them the wrong way, while others claimed it was unjust to put all the blame on the former world champion.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Henry recalled his backstage encounters with Punk. The former revealed that he talked to the latter numerous times and that it was a positive experience.

"I have talked to Punk a couple of times. He was very nice to me. Actually, when I came in, he introduced himself to me. Which..... very nice. That's a rare thing that usually doesn't happen. But he just walked up to me like, 'Hi, I'm Phil,'" Henry said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Second City Saint is currently down with an injury, centering around pectoral and triceps areas.

Meanwhile, Henry's last AEW match was a loss with tag team partner JD Drake against Dante Martin and Matt Sydal on Dark Tapings last month.

Anthony Henry shared his thoughts on the locker room atmosphere in AEW

Long before the media scrum drama, the AEW locker room had shown signs of tension involving various stars over the past few weeks.

However, during the same interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Henry claimed that he never experienced any negativity backstage. He even compared the current locker room he's in to his former employer, WWE.

"I did feel like the pressure and people watching you, and judging you and looking for you to mess up almost [in WWE]. And at AEW, it just never seemed that way. It just seemed like everybody's very supportive and just wants everybody to do well," Henry added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Henry concluded by disclosing that he wasn't in the building during the reported altercations at the media scrum and that he was shocked as he had no knowledge of what was going on.

